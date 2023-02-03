NORTH EAST — An early first quarter surge allowed the Titans to cruise to victory during Thursday afternoon's matchup against West Nottingham.
Four Titans scorers combined for 52 points in Tome's 58-16 win over the Rams in MIL play. Freshmen Ainsley Carrillo and Audrey DiPietro both finished in double figures, while seniors Landen Cain and Alivia Carrillo did the same for Tome.
Ainsley Carrillo finished with a game-high 18 points and her sister, Alivia, ended the day with 10 points. Cain added 14 points in the win and DiPietro tallied 10 points. Junior Madison Hess rounded out the final six points on the scoring sheet in Tome's win.
"The whole team was executing plays and they were finding the open looks that we practiced on," Titans Head Coach Jermaine Palmer said. "We were hitting [shots], we were just on."
The Titans began the day with a 25-point first quarter and helped Tome jump out to a 25-7 advantage. The Titans would add another 10 points prior to halftime and kept the Rams off the scoring sheet in the second quarter. Tome outscored West Nottingham 23-9 in the second half.
West Nottingham's Jenniah Odige led the Rams in scoring with nine points. West Nottingham will host Aquinas at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Carrillo said the large lead allowed the Titans to focus on passing, an area she felt her team has struggled with in previous games. The Tome freshman added the ability to pass effectively will play a key role once the league playoffs begin.
"Games like this I think it's more important to focus on running our plays and just playing together more," Carrillo said. "I feel like on offense we were working better on passing more."
The MIL playoffs are set to begin on Feb. 21 and the Titans are looking to continue their success in the league tournament. Tome captured the 2022 MIL title a year ago by defeating Tri-State Christian.
The Titans head coach believes contributions from the experienced and young players will benefit the Titans in the short term and the long term.
"Having Ainsley and [Audrey] step up as freshman, it's fantastic," Palmer said. "With their experience and it being their first year, as they go on through high school I think they will get it."
This year's MIL playoffs will be the last for Landen Cain. The Tome senior looks forward to what her team can do come playoff time.
"I'm super excited and I really just look forward to the energy our team is going to bring," Cain said. "I know we want to win."
