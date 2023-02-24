NORTH EAST — It's new year and another MIL title game appearance for Tome's girls basketball team.
The Titans defended their home court with a 55-30 win over Aquinas on Thursday. The appearance will be the third-consecutive year Tome has reached the title game under Head Coach Jermaine Palmer. Tome senior Landen Cain accounted for 40% of the Titans' total scoring output with 22 points in the victory.
Ainsley Carrillo ended the day in double figures with 12 points, while Carrillo's older sister, Alivia, tallied nine points for the Titans.
"It feels awesome to be going for the third year straight with our coach," Cain said of Tome's championship appearance. "I'm just super excited and I want us to bring our A-game."
The Titans started off the night with a 17-8 run through the first five minutes and 21 seconds of the game. Tome continued its roll with an 8-0 surge to close out the quarter, holding a 25-8 advantage as the first quarter came to a close.
Palmer credited his team's defensive pressure for the high-scoring quarter, which allowed the Titans to turn Aquinas turnovers into easy Tome points.
"We started pressing more and taking things away from them," Palmer said. "How you win games is really good defense and then executing in the fast break. That's how we play and the style I want to teach these girls. They executed well."
Aquinas capitalized off a pair of Maria Gordon three-pointers to cut the Titans' lead to 14 points in the second quarter. From that point on, Tome's lead would only grow to conclude the night. The Titans outscored Aquinas 11-6 to end the first half and held a 19-point advantage at the break.
The second half was more of the same for the Titans, using another run, this time an 11-5 push, to put Tome ahead by 20 plus points. Palmer and his crew held a 49-24 at the end of the third.
Gordon finished as Aquinas' leading scorer with 14 points and four triples.
Tome will face Tri-State Christian on Saturday at Cecil College in a rematch of last season's MIL Championship. The Titans captured a 50-23 victory over the Crusaders a year ago.
"It's kind of crazy and it hasn't set in yet," Cain said of the meaning of her final basketball game as a Titan. "I'm still very excited and just want to play to my best for my last game ever."
