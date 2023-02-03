NORTH EAST — West Nottingham jumped out to an early 15-point lead and look to take control of the game during Thursday night's MIL matchup against Tome.
The Titans, however, responded with a game-changing rally over the next two quarters.
Tome outscored West Nottingham by a combined margin of 32-17 in the second and third quarter and used its momentum to secure a 57-53 win over the Rams. Titans seniors Warren Hersh and Sam Booth combined for 29 points in the win. Booth recorded 10 of his 14 points in Tome's second quarter surge. Hersh ended the night with a team-high 15 points.
Junior Nolan Peel followed suit, adding 12 points — all in the second half — for the Titans.
"There was no energy or effort, we got to produce energy and effort all game," Tome Head Coach Doe Goldman said of the Titans' first quarter. "In the second quarter we started putting more energy and effort into our defense."
Peel said he and his team knew the Rams would come out with energy in the second half. Peel noted the Titans focused on running their offense correctly and emphasizing defense in the second half.
"The second half we came out, they didn't really make any shots and [we] held them defensively," Peel said.
Booth and Peel helped secure Tome's win in the fourth quarter with a pair of treys to put the Titans ahead and stretch out Tome's advantage. Booth's three-pointer put the Titans up 48-47 with under five minutes remaining.
After a basket by Tome freshman Spencer Cain extended the Titans' lead to three points, Peel connected on a triple from the left wing to push Tome's lead to six points.
Goldman described Peel as his "off the bench assassin."
"He could easily start for us, but I need an assassin off the bench," Goldman said. "Nolan is the key."
Peel said he prides himself on dishing out the basketball to his teammates. The Tome junior added he is not afraid to take an open shot for his team.
"I just look up the court and see if anyone else is open," Peel said. "After I pass, I cut and get to a lane and find myself. If I have a shot or a lane I'm going to take it."
West Nottingham's Ray Tsai finished the night with a game-high 26 points for the Rams. West Nottingham will host Aquinas on Tuesday.
Goldman sees the victory as a building block for Tome's young nucleus of players. Five of the nine Titans to suit up for Tome on Thursday were either sophomores or freshmen. Tome will visit county foe Tri-State Christian on Tuesday.
"This is big for them because once it clicks, they keep it for the next four years," Goldman said. "This is pretty fun for me."
