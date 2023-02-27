NORTH EAST — Since joining Tome in the 2020-2021 season, the Lady Titans won a pair of MIL Championships under Head Coach Jermaine Palmer. The Titans added another trophy to their collection on Saturday.
Tome took down Tri-State Christian 39-34 to capture its third straight league title under Palmer. The night concluded the high school basketball careers of Tome seniors Alivia Carrillo and Landen Cain, both of whom were members of the Titans in the previous two championship victories.
"It's a memory that they will never forget," Palmer said. "We had three years together and for those two to go to college and remember this moment, it's everything."
Alivia Carrillo finished the night with eight points, while Cain ended with seven points. Carrillo's younger sister and teammate, Ainsley, described it as a honor to play alongside her older sister and Cain.
"I watched them play middle school basketball and was actually [team] manager in fifth grade," Ainsley Carrillo said. "And then playing with them on varsity and winning a championship, it really means a lot."
On the biggest stage, Ainsley finished with a team-high 14 points for the Titans, including nine points in the second half. Alivia Carrillo praised her sister for adjusting to the high school game so quickly in her freshman year.
"We really had to work on her high and low post [game] and once we got about a third of the way through the season, it just clicked and that's when she really started showing up for the team," Alivia Carrillo said. "I think she is going to be a great future star for Tome basketball."
Cain echoed Alivia Carrillo's thoughts on Ainsley's play and future with Tome.
"I've known Ainsley my whole life and it was amazing to watch her step up this year," Cain said. "She's gotten so much better throughout the year and I just can't wait to see how successful she is going to be."
Tied at four with 5:15 left in the first quarter, Tome went on a 5-0 run. The Crusaders countered with a 5-0 surge of their own. A second chance layup by Aubrey Davis at the buzzer gave Tome an 11-9 advantage at the end of the first.
An 8-3 run helped Tome hold a four-point lead at the break. The Crusaders rallied once again in the second half. A pair of free throws by Tri-State's Abigail Slagle with three minutes and 23 seconds left in the third quarter knotted the game at 23 and by the end of the third, the Crusaders trailed 29-26.
Tome's slim lead held in fourth quarter, outscoring the Crusaders 10-8. The Titans took a seven-point lead — its largest of the night — with two minutes and 36 seconds left in the game.
Cain said the Titans stuck with a three-two zone throughout the game to eliminate the ball from getting to the middle, where Tri-State's forwards could do damage.
"We made sure that we were rotating well so all the spots were covered and eliminate the ball from going to the middle," Cain said. "And just making sure to go to the ball if it pops out."
Tri-State's Tessa Davis recorded a game-high 19 points for the Crusaders. Jules Harris added seven points for Tri-State Christian.
Palmer said this season served as his last year as the head coach of the Titans. Tome's head coach credited his team for the work they put in on the court to achieve its long term success.
"The girls put the work in, we come up with strategies that fit with their strong suits and we just keep pounding in the gym," Palmer said. "We're in the gym all the time."
