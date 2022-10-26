COLLEGE PARK — All year, North East’s Noah Wallace said he looked to defend his state championship. On Wednesday, he did just that.
For the second day in a row, Wallace led the Class 2A/1A field at the end of competition with a 67. The combination of his four-under-par performance and day one’s 73 added up to a combined total of 140, two-under-par and six strokes ahead of Brunswick’s Hank Adams. The North East junior was one of four individuals amongst the field to successfully defend their individual state title.
“Last year was great, but this year with the scoring, I played good,” Wallace said. “To win it shooting those scores, it gives me a lot of confidence going into next year too and trying to win three times.”
Wallace entered the day in the top grouping of boys golfers from the semifinals, including Adams, C. Milton Wright’s Jackson Geyer and Hereford’s Adam Green. Wallace noted he missed a few birdie opportunities by less than a foot on Tuesday. On the biggest stage, however, Wallace delivered on the putting green.
Back-to-back birdies on holes thirteen and fourteen put the defending champion at two-under through the first five holes. Wallace finished with three more birdie putts and ended with five on the second day of competition. Wallace recorded just one bogey.
“Yesterday I wasn’t putting bad, I was rolling it good, just missing some putts,” Wallace said. “I had a birdie putt on twelve and it lipped out on me and I was like, ‘Hopefully it’s not like this again today.' I ended up birdying thirteen, birdied fourteen, I started getting some confidence and started making some putts.”
Wallace said the talent of his grouping amplified the urgency to make putts and not miss out on opportunities to stretch out a lead on the scorecard.
“Starting the back nine you couldn’t give up too many shots,” Wallace said. “If you make a bogey, you know somebody is going to make a birdie or a par. You’ve got to be on your game always.”
The amount of talented golfers was what excited Wallace’s Cecil County counterpart Tyler Hogue entering the final day of competition. The Rising Sun senior entered the day in a grouping with fellow UCBAC golfer Alex Langford of Fallston, Nathan Smith of Queen Anne’s and Patrick Carl of South Carroll.
Hogue ended his high school career with an 87 on the final day and a total score of 166 for 25th place in 2A/1A action. Entering the fall season. Hogue said his goal for the year was to reach the state tournament.
He did that, and more, after reaching the final day of competition.
“I didn’t finish how I wanted to, had a bad round, but honestly the season ended how I wanted it to, making it to states and then making the cut, doing everything I wanted to do,” Hogue said. “We knew Noah was going to come, but for me and him to both be here, both play well and accomplish our goals is always great.”
Hogue sees Wallace's and his performance as a way to expand the youth golf program in Cecil County. Hogue cited community efforts to include golf curriculum in county middle schools, along with the county’s recent success at the high school level, as a possible way to strengthen the skill sets of future golfers.
“Starting kids in golf at the younger years is going to improve the players as the high school season goes on,” Hogue said. “It means more competition for states possibly.”
Wallace going out on top does not necessarily mark the end of his golf season, as the North East junior will eye the possibility to compete at national based tournaments. If he were to compete on the national level for the second consecutive year, Wallace said he will be ready, as always.
“I’m looking forward to next year a lot,” Wallace said. “Ending the year with a good note, playing good like this gives me a lot of confidence.”
