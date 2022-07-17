Rising Sun's Avery Alexander (left) and Landon Miller (right) congratulate A.J. Rouselle after a double that gave Rising Sun the lead in the fifth inning of Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
Elkton celebrates after defeating Rising Sun 7-3 for the District 5 title on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
An Elkton player goes down the introduction line prior to Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
A.J. Rouselle (left) gets a fist bump from a teammate prior to Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Sammy Sniadowski (right) attempts to turn a double play during Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Sammy Speakman connects with a baseball to help give Elkton an early lead during Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's A.J. Rouselle throws a pitch during Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Sammy Sniadowski puts his might into a throw during Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Avery Alexander (left) and Landon Miller (right) congratulate A.J. Rouselle after a double that gave Rising Sun the lead in the fifth inning of Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Jake Colin (left) celebrates with his teammate after scoring a run in the sixth inning of Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Noah Gough hits a three-run double to give Elkton a 6-3 lead in the sixth inning of Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton players give Elkton Manager Dave Bennett a celebratory bath after Elkton's 7-3 victory over Rising Sun in the District 5 championship game on July 16.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton begins play in the state tournament on July 24 at noon in Perryville.
PERRYVILLE — A bases-clearing double by Elkton’s Noah Gough in the sixth inning of the District 5 championship game cleared the way for Elkton Little League to capture the district title on Sunday.
The top of the sixth inning saw Elkton score five unanswered runs to eliminate what was a 3-2 lead for Rising Sun. Sammy Speakman opened the scoring in the sixth with a fielder’s choice to tie the game at three. A Nathan Pelino walk loaded the bases for Gough’s go-ahead double and gave Elkton a 6-3 lead. A Sammy Sniadowski single in the following at-bat put Elkton ahead 7-3.
Elkton entered the sixth inning trailing by one after a fifth inning double by Rising Sun’s A.J. Rouselle gave Rising Sun a 3-2 advantage.
“The kids battled, they just never gave up, it was awesome,” Elkton Manager Dave Bennett said of his team’s late game offense.
The scoring began in the first inning on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Rising Sun’s Carter Horton to give Rising Sun an early 1-0 lead. Sammy Speakman answered in the second inning for Elkton with a two-run double of his own to put Elkton up 2-1. An error by Elkton in the top half of the third tied the game at two.
Speakman went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs for Elkton.
Rising Sun and Elkton relied heavily on stout pitching and defense prior to the sixth inning giving up five total runs through five innings. Sammy Sniadowski picked up the win for Elkton on the mound. Sniadowski tallied ten strikeouts and allowed just two hits in relief of Elkton’s starter Jake Colin.
Rising Sun had strong contributions from its starter Landon Miller. Miller pitched into the fourth inning giving up just two hits and struck out four Elkton batters. A.J. Rouselle and Jack Coale came in relief of Miller.
Bennett credited Sniadowski for his performance from the mound.
“Sammy Sniadowski came through for us huge today,” Bennett said. “You couldn’t ask for a better kid to have on the mound on a day like today.”
The win sends Elkton to the state tournament hosted by Perryville Little League. The tournament begins next weekend. Elkton’s first game is set for July 24 at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.