PERRYVILLE — A bases-clearing double by Elkton’s Noah Gough in the sixth inning of the District 5 championship game cleared the way for Elkton Little League to capture the district title on Sunday.

The top of the sixth inning saw Elkton score five unanswered runs to eliminate what was a 3-2 lead for Rising Sun. Sammy Speakman opened the scoring in the sixth with a fielder’s choice to tie the game at three. A Nathan Pelino walk loaded the bases for Gough’s go-ahead double and gave Elkton a 6-3 lead. A Sammy Sniadowski single in the following at-bat put Elkton ahead 7-3.

Elkton entered the sixth inning trailing by one after a fifth inning double by Rising Sun’s A.J. Rouselle gave Rising Sun a 3-2 advantage.

“The kids battled, they just never gave up, it was awesome,” Elkton Manager Dave Bennett said of his team’s late game offense.

The scoring began in the first inning on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Rising Sun’s Carter Horton to give Rising Sun an early 1-0 lead. Sammy Speakman answered in the second inning for Elkton with a two-run double of his own to put Elkton up 2-1. An error by Elkton in the top half of the third tied the game at two.

Speakman went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored three runs for Elkton.

Rising Sun and Elkton relied heavily on stout pitching and defense prior to the sixth inning giving up five total runs through five innings. Sammy Sniadowski picked up the win for Elkton on the mound. Sniadowski tallied ten strikeouts and allowed just two hits in relief of Elkton’s starter Jake Colin. 

Rising Sun had strong contributions from its starter Landon Miller. Miller pitched into the fourth inning giving up just two hits and struck out four Elkton batters. A.J. Rouselle and Jack Coale came in relief of Miller.

Bennett credited Sniadowski for his performance from the mound.

“Sammy Sniadowski came through for us huge today,” Bennett said. “You couldn’t ask for a better kid to have on the mound on a day like today.”

The win sends Elkton to the state tournament hosted by Perryville Little League. The tournament begins next weekend. Elkton’s first game is set for July 24 at noon.

 

 

 

 

