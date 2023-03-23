Elkton's Taino Jurry (12) is embraced by Elkton Head Coach Ethan Kline (left) after Jurry made a pair of plays in center field to get out of the second inning during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
Rising Sun's Ryan McBride pitches during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Layne Hull flips a ball to first base for an out during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's James LaManna (right) attempts to avoid a tag on a dropped third strike call during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Luis Romero (left) extends for a ground ball during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's James LaManna peaks back at a runner on first base during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Dylan Schriver pitches for Rising Sun during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Dylan Schriver celebrates getting out of a third inning bases loaded jam during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's James LaManna pitches for Elkton during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's James LaManna (right) and Caleb Potter (left) converge on a pop-up in foul territory during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Dylan Schriver (right) and Layne Hull (left) celebrate after scoring a run to tie the game at three during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Luis Romero (left) attempts to prevent a ball from getting past him as Rising Sun's Eddie Marsilli (3) slides into third base during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Luis Romero (2) snags a pop fly in the infield during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Aiden King (4) thinks he is safe at second base during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Caleb Potter (left) tags out Rising Sun's Dylan Schriver (right) at first base during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton left-fielder Issac Anderson lays out for a fly ball during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Rising Sun's Dylan Schriver celebrates after the Tigers get out of the sixth inning during the Tigers' 6-3 win over Elkton on Wednesday, March 22.
RISING SUN — Tigers pitcher Ryan McBride entered the top of the fourth inning on Wednesday with a tie game on his hands. The Rising Sun junior's effort in relief played a key part in the Tigers picking up win number one of the season.
McBride pitched four innings of no-hit baseball to help secure Rising Sun's first win of the year over the Golden Elks. McBride walked just two batters and struck out seven in his four innings of work. The Rising Sun offense added runs in the fourth and sixth innings to secure the 6-3 victory.
"My team was behind me so I had all the faith in them," McBride said. "I didn't really have to worry about anything on the mound up there, so I was just throwing."
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Tigers used an infield single by Colby Wiggins and a bunt by McBride to have runners on first and second with no outs. Grey Willis followed with another bunt moving the runners to second and third and Aiden King drew a walk to load the bases.
Rising Sun would later take its first lead after King beat out a throw to second base, giving the Tigers a 4-3 advantage.
McBride retired the next six batters he faced in the top half of the fifth and sixth innings. The Rising Sun offense added two more runs on RBI's from Layne Hull and Bradley Dietz to extend its lead in the bottom half of the sixth.
Dietz went 2-for-4 with two RBI's in the victory for Rising Sun.
"We had bases loaded right away and that helped us score more runs," McBride said of the Tigers' half of the fourth inning. "I'm not the fastest so I felt like I could bunt it down the third baseline and get up there."
Elkton collected six hits in the first three innings and took an early lead over the Tigers. The Golden Elks got on the scoreboard in the top half of the first inning with a two-run single by Jose Romero, followed by another run scored for the Elks on a wild pitch. Elkton held a 3-0 lead entering the bottom half of the first.
Rising Sun responded with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning on RBI's by Dylan Schriver and Dillon Goodwin.
Schriver, the Tigers' starting pitcher, settled in after giving up three runs in the first inning. The Rising Sun junior worked out of a bases loaded jam in the top of the third with back-to-back strikeouts to close out the inning.
"We let up three early runs, but we really came back and that is what it is all about," Schriver said. "You get down but you always got to come back."
Elkton's James LaManna pitched a full six innings for the Golden Elks. Elkton will host Bohemia Manor on Friday, while Rising Sun will visit Fallston on Friday.
