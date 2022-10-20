MIDDLETOWN, Del. — The gusting winds and crisp fall temperatures were far from ideal for the golfers competing in Wednesday’s county golf championship. Despite the inopportune elements, the high school golf programs capped off the last team match of the fall.
Rising Sun took home top team honors and defended its 2021 county title with a score of 524 among its six scoring golfers. North East’s Noah Wallace finished as the boys individual champion, while Tome’s Karina Serio took home girls individual honors across the 18-hole afternoon.
“At the beginning of the year, I tried to get them to focus towards counties,” Rising Sun Head Coach Tim Kerns said. “We don’t have a ton of guys that are going to shoot super low to qualify for states, but we can compete in the county.”
The Tigers led a six team field and saw upper division rival North East place second with a score of 583. The lower division’s Perryville and Bohemia Manor finished third and fourth, shooting 590 and 598 respectively. Tome and Elkton finished with five scoring golfers. The Titans shot a 576, good for fifth place and the Golden Elks’ 627 rounding out the six programs.
Sun’s Lucas Kilgore led the way for the Tigers to earn its second-straight county victory with a 77. The Rising Sun freshman tied a personal-best he set earlier in the season. Teammates Tyler Hogue (82), Johnny Waldridge (85), Jake Eckman (93), Bradley Dietz (93) and Caidon Jordan (94) all scored for the Tigers.
“Most of them shot certainly lows for the year,” Kerns said. “In a couple cases they shot lows for their career, so it was a great day for them to all come through especially in these conditions. It was cold, it was windy.”
Kilgore did not expect to shoot a 77 entering the match, adding the wind and temperature made it a challenge throughout the day.
“I tried to control my irons a lot more and tried to be a lot safer off the tee,” Kilgore said of the adjustments he was forced to make. “I was trying to be more safe and I feel like it helped a lot.”
North East’s Wallace continued his dominance to defend his Class 2A/1A state title with a 69. Wallace started two-over-par through the first two holes, before an eagle on five and birdie on eight got the reigning state champion in a groove.
On the back nine, the North East junior sat at four-under-par, before bogeying back-to-back holes and eventually finishing at two-under-par.
“The wind played a factor,” Wallace said. “It was always tough to get the right yards and get pin high, but I managed it pretty well.”
Tome’s Serio led the Titans with an 88. Serio noted she did not feel great throughout the day, but noted she aimed to stay in the moment throughout the afternoon’s tough conditions. Tome Head Coach Tracy Hollinger said the goal entering the fall for Serio was to get under 40 through nine holes. She hit that mark in the second match of the season.
Along with her top score amongst competing girls, Serio finished in the top ten of all competing golfers, placing sixth.
“Just knowing I can stand with those guys is really cool,” Serio said. “There is not a lot of female golfers in Cecil County, so I kind of feel like stuff is given to me like, ‘Oh she has the lowest score for the girls,’ so knowing that I’m shooting low with the guys it makes me feel good, it makes me feel like I belong.”
Even with the Cecil golf season ending competition for its high school teams, Wallace and Rising Sun’s Tyler Hogue are prepared to compete in the 2A/1A individual state golf championships on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 at College Park.
The pair qualified for the state match during the District 7 Championships in late September. Wallace said he is prepared to defend his state title. Hogue said he played the course at the University of Maryland on Monday and is ready to be the first golfer to represent Rising Sun at the state match since his head coach’s first-year as coach of the Tigers.
“I didn’t play the best because I never played that course, so I didn’t know what the layout was,” Hogue said of his visit. “Now I have a better understanding and should be able to go in there and play well and score low.”
