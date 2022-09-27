RISING SUN — Monday’s rematch of last season’s 1A North Region Semifinal brought with it a playoff-like environment to Calvert Regional Park.
Two second half goals by the Tigers lifted Rising Sun to its fourth win of the year and avenged its regional semifinal loss of the same score from a season ago.
“Every game is a stepping stone onto the next one,” Rising Sun Head Coach Katie Keyes said. “This is only our fourth game of the season. We certainly did not play a perfect game so we need to fix the things that we didn’t do well and improve on the things we did do well to make them better. Every game is a learning experience, this one just happened to be a big win.”
Katie Callaghan’s goal 51 seconds into the fourth quarter served as the game-winner for Rising Sun. Callaghan’s score came after sophomore Bella Figaniak used a scrum in front of the North East net to tie the game 1-1 with 1:51 remaining in the third quarter.
“I think we were getting down after we had gotten the first goal scored on us. I think we came out a little bit slow,” Callaghan said. “I think most of our team was really still in it, but we were more concerned about not letting another one in and we really needed to get one.”
“We found a way to get the ball up the center,” Callaghan added. “My friend Bella — she’s a really great player — the ball was nestled around in there for a while and she hit it and I saw it go in and I was like this is our moment.”
Rising Sun trailed 1-0 at the half after a first quarter goal by Kelsey Jennings got North East on the scoreboard.
“We controlled the pace of the game, we had like ten corners in the first quarter,” North East Head Coach Kendie Sandridge said of her team’s first half of play. “They’re a good team, it just didn’t fall our way.”
The Tigers moved to 4-0 on the season with the victory and will host Havre de Grace on Wednesday. North East dropped to 4-2 and will visit Patterson Mill on Wednesday.
The win also served as a milestone for the Tigers. It is Rising Sun’s first victory over North East since the 2018 season.
“We’re trying to get the county sweep this year and we haven’t had that in the past years,” Callaghan said. “I feel that’s really going to boost our confidence because this is usually our hardest team to beat and doing that is really going to boost how we think as a team, how we work. We are going to go out into these games and we’re going to know that we can do it.”
