NORTH EAST – Rising Sun took the field Thursday night facing an uphill climb in preparing for a Susquehanna Division battle with Fallston. Two days earlier, the Tigers completed their matchup with Bohemia Manor.
Unlike Sun, the Cougars entered Thursday after playing a portion of last Friday’s game against Aberdeen, before it was postponed due to weather. Despite Fallston defeating Rising Sun 28-6, Tigers head coach Dom Massimiano felt his team played some of their best football on Friday night.
“After playing a half plus Friday and the rest Monday, and then having two days practice and having no pregame, we came out and played the best two quarters of football we’ve played all year against a good team,” Massimiano said. “And if we can get a full week under our belt we have some things ready to help us get a win.”
In the first half, the Tigers showed impressive strides on defense, stopping the Cougars from converting on a 4th-and-goal scenario and gave up minimal yardage. Fallston broke open the scoring in the first half with a 70-yard run from Evan Alcide.
Alcide paved the way for the Cougars on the ground, rushing for over 150 yards and helped Fallston hold a 7-0 advantage at halftime. The junior running back proved to be the spark the Cougars needed after coming out flat on offense for much of the first half and into the second.
“I try to be a leader on this team and bring my boys up when we are feeling down and struggling,” Alcide said.
The Cougars were able to attack the Tigers’ secondary after they established a strong run game that demanded more attention from the Tigers defense. Fallston quarterback Dom Foster connected on two touchdowns with wide receivers Brody Fitzkee, Aiden Fodel and ran a touchdown in himself as the Tigers scrambled to defend the run.
“Once we decided to commit more to the run in the second half with Evan we saw success,” Fallston head coach Keith Robinson said. “I’m a pass heavy guy myself, but he has been a workhorse for us and I need to feed him the ball more.”
Rising Sun's offense struggled for most of the night, scoring only six points after an interception by defensive back Michael Brusio set up the Tigers in favorable field position. Sun's Jullian Hubbard capitalized off the turnover with a rushing touchdown in the third quarter.
Sun executed two successful fake punt attempts that resulted in first down yardage throughout the night. Neither attempt resulted in any points for the Tigers as Fallston's defense held.
Penalties were one of the biggest issues for the Tigers in this game, nullifying much of Rising Sun’s offensive momentum. Massimiano hopes these fixable mistakes will be ironed out as the team gets back to a full week of practice and preparation. Rising Sun (0-3) will visit North East in The Battle of 272 on Sept. 22.
“No matter how many good quarters of football you play, penalties will set you back,” Massimiano said. “I have been stressing that all year to our guys.”
