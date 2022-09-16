RISING SUN — Through the first two weeks of the season, Tigers quarterback Gannon Russell made a strong case to be considered one of the best rushing options in the county and Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference.
Now, Russell enters tonight with another opportunity to prove his dominance on the ground as Patterson Mill (1-1) crosses county lines to visit Rising Sun (1-1). In Rising Sun’s season-opening defeat against Elkton and last week’s 27-21 victory over Havre de Grace, Russell accounted for 366 total rushing yards on 48 attempts.
He also leads the Tigers in touchdowns with a total of seven on the ground.
“He’s deceivingly quick. When he gets an opening, he gets out there, he gets going,” Tigers Head Coach Clem Vaughan said of Russell. “I think it surprises a lot of people and he’s a load. He’s tough to bring down, he’s got a solid pair of legs, he’s tough.”
The senior quarterback credits his offensive line for his early season rushing success.
“We just got a lot of chemistry. We’re all good friends, we’re close, we all respect each other,” Russell said of his offensive line. “We all go hard for each other every single play.”
Vaughan also believes the line has played a large part in Rising Sun’s early season rushing success.
“We always preach the up-front, the linemen, executing and getting that done. We’ve been doing it the past two weeks,” Vaughan said. “We started a little slow last Friday, but once we got things going we were fine.”
Alongside Russell is his trio of backs in Collin Bell, Sam Ehrhart and Mason Testerman. In the Tigers’ loss at Elkton, Testerman complemented Russell with 75 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Ehrhart served as the go-to back for Vaughan’s offense in its week two victory, finishing with 12 rushes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Patterson Mill faced a similar run-heavy offense last week in its 27-12 loss against Patterson Mill. In the defeat, the Huskies gave up 187 total rushing yards.
Vaughan said his team will not shy-away from its run-first play.
“We’re going to game plan the same way we are going to game plan,” Vaughan said. “We are going to do what we do and try and put our best foot forward.”
Rising’s Sun’s first two games of the year came on the road. Tonight marks Rising Sun’s home opener. Russell said he is looking forward to getting back under the lights on his home field.
“I’m super excited, its something I’ve been wanting all year, I’ve been ready for,” Russell said. “Something about playing at home is just so fun, so I’m just ready.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.