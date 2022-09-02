When Rising Sun and Elkton meet in the first week of the season and the first county matchup of the year tonight, both squads will be looking to take a step in the right direction as the new season kicks-off.
The Golden Elks enter with recent and historical success against the Tigers. The two teams met twice during the 2021 season in what would be Rising Sun’s first and last games of the year. The Tigers fell in its season opener 48-20. Rising Sun suffered its second loss to the Golden Elks in the first round of the 2A/1A playoffs 58-40.
Rising Sun Head Coach Clem Vaughan has been a part of the Tigers coaching staff since 1998. Rising Sun has defeated Elkton just twice in that time period.
“It’ll have quite a bit of meaning going down the road,” Vaughan said. “It’s going to be big for both squads.”
Elkton spent the preseason reworking its defensive scheme, switching to a 3-4 defense. Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney said the defensive adjustment is still a work in progress. The Golden Elks’ new-look defense will get an immediate test against Rising Sun’s Wing-T offense. The Tigers are experienced in the running game with fullbacks Mason Testerman and Colin Bell and halfback Sam Ehrhart all returning seniors.
“They’re coming together really strong,” Vaughan said of his three seniors. “They’re executing, doing what they need to do. They got a plan.”
Feeney said it’s difficult to simulate the Rising Sun offense in weekly preparation.
“Their blocking schemes and our blocking schemes are completely different. They run gap scheme blocking, a lot of down scheme blocks, pull guards. We do that a little bit, but not as much. We’re primarily a zone blocking team,” Feeney said. “Trying to mimic what they do is almost impossible, at least to a level that gives our defense a look. We can walk through it, but we can’t simulate game speed. That’s where we run into problems.”
With the preparation for the game now over, both teams can only wait to get back under the lights of Friday night.
“Thursday nights into Friday nights are the best two nights. We’re done, hays in the barn I always say and Friday we get to go,” Vaughan said. “Friday up to the game we’re nervous, but once we get going it’s good. I’m just excited, I’m looking forward to it.”
