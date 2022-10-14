CHESAPEAKE CITY — Tonight’s county matchup serves as a battle of two of the best teams in the 2A/1A and 1A East regions.
Rising Sun (4-2) enters on a three-game winning streak, following its 44-6 homecoming romp of Aberdeen last Friday. Sun’s last loss came on the third Friday of September in a 40-20 defeat at home against Patterson Mill. Since then, the Tigers’ wins include a dominant 40-21 win over Perryville and a close one-point road victory over Fallston on the Cougars’ senior night.
Tigers Head Coach Clem Vaughan said his squad looks more determined since starting the year 1-2.
“Practices have been much better since and they’re doing a real good job,” Vaughan said. “The results have come and now they’re bought in. They had it at Elkton and in the summer and then kind of lost it for two weeks. They got it back.”
When the Tigers enter Chesapeake City, Rising Sun will be tasked with stopping Bo’s similar run-heavy offense, featuring quarterback Angel Granado and running back Jake Koehler.
Vaughan praised the Eagles’ senior quarterback for his dual threat ability and drew a comparison to Rising Sun’s prior matchup with Fallston quarterback Aiden Dixon. The Rising Sun head coach also noted the challenges posed by Deaven Jones and Ayden Frost.
“He’s going to be a real challenge, he’s similar, bigger than [Dixon] from Fallston. We’re going to have to coral him, he runs hard,” Vaughan said of Granado. “We’re going to have to play our best, hit our keys and do what we have to do.”
Similar praise of Rising Sun’s own quarterback Gannon Russell came from Bohemia Manor Head Coach Vince Ricci. Bo Manor’s head coach said his defense will have to contain Russell on runs up the middle and from bouncing to the outside, along with Sun’s motions and jet sweeps.
“Even if the other defense is in place to make plays, they have guys that can break tackles either running you over or with their shiftiness and speed,” Ricci said. “We know first and foremost we have to stop the run and I’m pretty sure Coach Vaughan over there knows his first and foremost goal is to stop our run.”
The Eagles (5-1) enter tonight after a gritty 6-0 win on the road against C. Milton Wright. The only score of the game was set up after a botched punt put the Eagles offense just inside the Mustangs’ own 10-yard line. In two plays, Koehler found the end zone to give the Eagles their lead.
Ricci credited his defense for controlling the Mustangs’ offense, including a goal-line stand to seal Bo Manor’s fifth win of the year.
“Field position really played a huge role in the whole game,” Ricci said. “The way the defense was playing we were able to punt, play the field position game.”
Both teams enter Friday night sitting at the top of their respective region as three weeks remain in the regular season. Rising Sun is currently tied for first place in the 2A/1A East Region with Elkton at 4-2. The Eagles rest atop the 1A East Region holding a one game lead over Colonel Richardson.
Tonight marks Bo’s homecoming game as the Eagles look to get their six win of the season. The Eagles’ last two matchups against Joppatowne and C. Milton Wright fell on both team’s homecoming games.
Ricci said homecoming always adds another layer of excitement for a matchup.
“There is a little bit of added hype and Rising Sun knows it’s our homecoming, so there is a little bit of bulletin board material for them as well,” Ricci said. “You can either really rise to the occasion like Joppatowne did or another team can come in there like us last week on the road. We know Rising Sun is going to be hungry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.