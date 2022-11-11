RISING SUN — The last time the Golden Elks and Tigers met, the offensive display between both teams was nothing short of impressive.
Elkton and Rising Sun combined for 78 points, along with 11 total touchdowns in a 40-38 Elkton victory on Sept. 2 to start the 2022 season. Tonight, however, one team’s season will end, while the other will inch closer to a possible state title.
The Class 2A/1A regional second round matchup also highlights a meeting between two teams that are familiar with each other over the past two seasons. In their last three meetings stretching back to the start of 2021, the Golden Elks and Tigers have averaged just over 91 points combined.
Elkton won the last three meetings, including a pair of 48-20 and 58-40 wins last season to go alongside the Elks’ opening night victory this fall.
“We can’t stop each other,” Tigers Head Coach Clem Vaughan said of the last three meetings. “I guess the team that is going to win is the team that finds a way to stop one of us. They’ve outscored us the last couple of times, so hopefully we can get on the other end.”
Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney believes the previous meetings have come down to whoever has the ball last. In September, a Hugean Greer interception served as the key defensive stop and sealed Elkton’s first win of the season.
“I feel like everyone just doesn’t want to play defense when we play Rising Sun for some reason,” Feeney joked. “They were driving down the field when we played them week one and I thought they had a real good chance, they almost got into field goal range.”
The No. 4 Golden Elks enter tonight’s do-or-die game after a 7-6 defensive battle against No. 5 Cambridge South Dorchester. Elkton’s stout defensive performance ended a three-game losing streak. The Golden Elks defense allowed an average of 32 points during the losing skid.
“Hats off to our guys for holding [Cambridge] to six points, they had some athletes,” Feeney said. “We know we have the capabilities to hold a team under two scores, I believe in those guys, I believe in our scheme.”
The top-seed Tigers received a first round bye after ending the regular season with a record of 6-3. Vaughan said the break allowed his team to get healthy prior to tonight’s home matchup.
“It allowed us to take a day off here or there, just kind of move through. We prepared a couple days and took a day off,” Vaughan said. “Monday we didn’t do any film, so it was nice, we kind of got an extra day.”
The winner of tonight will earn a spot in the state quarterfinals. The Golden Elks will look to make it past the regional playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, dating back to 2018. Feeney will rely on the leadership of his seniors to do just that.
“Through the years we’ve had some teams that are lite on seniors and it showed, especially when you get up against a team that’s senior heavy,” Feeney said. “We go in the locker room at halftime, we’re only up one score, no one is panicking, you look around the room and the guys are confident. That starts with those seniors.”
The recent regional success of the Elks comes as Rising Sun looks to break a long drought lacking state playoff appearances. The Tigers’ last state quarterfinal berth came in 2001. Vaughan echoed Feeney, stating the game is a reflection of his seniors’ hard work.
“There hasn’t been a ton of wins in the playoffs for us, that would be very special,” Vaughan said. “And then getting to the next level is just a bonus, we just can’t be satisfied either.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.