NORTH EAST — The 2014 football season marked the last time the Indians of North East captured a win over Elkton. North East will look to change that statistic later tonight.
North East (0-5) will not only be looking to end its eight-year losing streak against Elkton (3-2), the Indians will also be searching for their first win of the season. North East enters its home matchup after a 21-7 homecoming loss to Perryville.
Over the past two weeks, the North East defense is giving up 22.5 points per game, a steep improvement from the first three weeks that saw the Indians give up just under 40 points per contest. North East also forced five turnovers in its loss to the Panthers with an interception and four recovered fumbles, including a 63-yard scoop-n-score by senior defensive lineman Josh Sullivan.
“They’re in games, it’s not like they’re blowouts,” Elkton Head Coach Matt Feeney said of North East’s defense. “They’re going to make you earn points.”
Blaydon Blake is set to take over the North East offense this week for quarterback Luke Keefer, who left Friday’s game with an injury.
The North East senior does not lack experience entering the lead quarterback role. Blake finished last year as the Indians’ starting quarterback. He finished his junior year completing 20 passes on 42 attempts for 236 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
“He’s had the experience of calling the huddle, controlling the huddle, managing the game,” North East Head Coach Taylor Slaughenhoupt said. “It’s not like we go from Luke to someone who has never played before. We go from Luke to someone who’s actually played more than Luke has.”
The North East defense will face an Elkton offense that bolsters senior wide receivers Isaiah Huffstutler and Jaden Nichols, along with sophomore D.J. Piner. Huffstutler leads the team with 398 receiving yards on 22 receptions.
“We want to limit them as much as we possibly can,” Slaughenhoupt said. “I feel if we come out with the same fire and intensity that we did against Perryville, we should be able to.”
The emergence of Piner has been a pleasant surprise for Feeney. Through five games, the sophomore wide receiver totaled 273 receiving yards on 19 receptions and leads the team in receiving touchdowns with six.
Feeney said the addition of Piner motivates the veteran players to get their touches on offense.
“Every guy out there wants the ball. How do you get the ball? You got to get open and you got to have the faith in the quarterback to get it to you. He’s got to know you’re going to catch it. D.J. brings that element,” Feeney said. “They’re all competing, doing a great job with that and it definitely adds another element to the offense.”
The Golden Elks enter the matchup coming off a 37-7 loss to Class 4A/3A’s Arundel. Similar to the Indians, Elkton’s only points came off a defensive score. Brian Pearson’s 80-yard interception return gave the Golden Elks an early 7-0 advantage.
“That experience is always good, when you play against a team that’s a little bigger, a little stronger,” Feeney said of facing Arundel. “They hit us in the mouth early and we didn’t buckle, we just kind of hung in there, but later in the game the wheels came off, it happens.”
The month of October marks the home stretch of the nine-game regular season. Tonight’s matchup hosts two teams in the Class 2A/1A East region, which is currently wide-open for the taking. Harford Tech, Rising Sun, Elkton, Fallston and Cambridge-South Dorchester all sit at 3-2, with Harford Tech currently holding the top seed in the region.
“You want to host football games, you want to stay home. We’d like to play in front of our home crowd. The town gets a buzz about it come playoff time,” Feeney said. “We’d like to try and get ourselves in position to host a couple games, but at the same time if it doesn’t work out that way we’ll go on the road and do our thing.”
