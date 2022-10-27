PERRYVILLE — While the matchup between Bohemia Manor and Perryville may not reach the intensity level of the classic Susky Bowl, the pair of Class 1A foes have developed a bit of a rivalry.
Perryville (4-4) hosts Bohemia Manor (5-3) for the final game of the regular season with both squads looking to gain ground on each other in the 1A East regional standings. The Panthers have also won four of the last five matchups, with Bo Manor’s last victory coming in 2017.
Perryville defeated the Eagles twice last season with a 7-6 win in the final game of the regular season and a 24-14 victory two weeks later to send the Panthers to the state quarterfinals.
“Every year it seems like you’re playing Perryville at the very end of the year and before everyone made the playoffs, it was like one of those, ‘whoever wins is in and whoever loses is going home,’” Bo Manor Head Coach Vince Ricci said of the clash. “Now it’s more for seeding.”
Perryville comes in off the high of a 24-0 win over arch nemesis Havre de Grace, along with freeing itself of a two-game losing skid.
The Panthers defense has given up an average of 14 points in their last four outings, since getting 40 points dropped on them at the hands of Rising Sun. Head Coach Sean Sandora said since the Sept. 23 loss against the Tigers, he focused on having his defense getting lined up in the right spots on the defensive fronts.
“That’s been the biggest thing the last couple weeks. We’ve been able to get aligned and then just execute the play and play football,” Sandora said. “I think our players have done a really good job of buying into more of watching film, evaluating who they’re going to go up against.”
The Eagles enter after two consecutive shaky offensive performances over Rising Sun and Fallston where the Bo Manor offense totaled 20 points across two games. Ricci will look for his team to get the running game going on offense. Bo Manor has been without starting quarterback Angel Granado the past two weeks.
“We challenged our offensive line, we did that in week three, week four to kind of say, ‘we gotta get this running game going’ and we did the same thing this week,” Ricci said. “It seemed like when Angel went down the whole team kind of went down, but the offensive line should be the ones that pick up that pace for what we’re missing.”
Ricci has preached the importance of field position set up by his special teams unit since Bo’s 6-0 win over C. Milton Wright on Oct. 7. The Bo Manor head coach sees the battle on special teams as a factor heading into tonight’s matchup, pointing to Perryville’s electric return-man, kicker and punter Zach Ayers.
“If we can get a couple first downs and get a punt off and pin the other team, it lets the defense play a little bit looser. Versus they got the ball at the forty, we got to play a little bit tighter,” Ricci said. It’s kind of funny how you’re going to talk offense, defense, but special teams is huge this week.”
In the eyes of Perryville’s Cy McCall, the feud between the two schools stretches back to the days of junior football. The junior lineman said his youth teams struggled in its matches with Bohemia Manor. That was until he got to high school.
“Once I got to the high school level, I realized that they were an actual beatable team,” McCall said. “Every year we can beat them always feels good for me.”
Perryville senior Sydney Phillips sees it as another game on a Friday night.
“They’re just the same as Havre de Grace,” Phillips said. “They’re just another team that’s separated by a bridge that we need to beat.”
