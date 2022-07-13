ELKTON — An upward of 170 teens across Cecil County are using Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass to remain fit and active this summer.
The national program is offered at all Planet Fitness’ across the country. It serves teens ages 14-19 and gives them free access to gym amenities, workout classes and a trainer, who can help teens create personalized training programs. The Planet Fitness in Elkton’s Big Elk Mall is the only gym location in the county.
Justin Casteel, a certified trainer at the Elkton Planet Fitness, works with teens throughout Cecil County and other surrounding areas. In his interaction with the teens, he’s noticed a sense of community as they workout together in small groups. He points to the amount of isolation during the beginning of the pandemic as a possible reason.
“What we’ve heard from a lot of teens is they felt very isolated,” Casteel said. “We really see a lot of people from different parts of the county from Cecilton to Rising Sun, this gives people an opportunity to come together.”
Polls amongst American teens found a majority believe the pandemic will have a long lasting impact on their mental health. A Harris Poll in August 2020 found 64% of teens believe COVID-19 will continue to impact their generations mental health for years to come.
Rising Sun's Gracie Herron said she has struggled with her mental health and the pandemic made it “ten times worse." It was a relief for Herron once the gyms reopened. She views working out as a way to truly express herself.
“Coming here just makes me feel better about myself and more confident overall,” Herron said.
Elkton High School’s Breena Knapp and North East’s Dilyn Marenco found adjusting to the pandemic hard at first. Marenco played both lacrosse and baseball at the time. After both his seasons got canceled he described the adjustment as “weird.”
Knapp continued to try and workout during the time, getting at home workout equipment and even taking up running. Knapp said working out at home was not easy, however the ability to get outside had a positive impact.
“Knowing I was able to get out of the house and do stuff was big,” Knapp said.
Marenco and Knapp both said they are glad to get back into a gym setting. Both set gym goals for themselves this summer. Knapp hopes to build muscle, while Marenco hopes to get in better shape and lose weight.
Marenco believes Planet Fitness’ “judgment free zone” is helping him work towards his goal without any external pressure.
“I feel like I am in my own zone when I am here,” Marenco said. “I can just be me.”
Casteel sees the program as a way to benefit all types of teens in different ways. As the high school sports season in Cecil County is on the horizon, he sees the summer membership as an opportunity for local athletes to make improvements free of charge, noting how other gyms charge extra to utilize a personal trainer.
“Having a trainer on site that can provide free personalized service — in a very economically diverse county like Cecil County — that would give everybody an opportunity to make progress,” Casteel said. “Whether they’re looking to improve strength, to improve endurance, to improve coordination.”
Casteel hopes the program can continue across the nation and in the local community.
“We are impacting a very large area, I feel very positive about that because it's not just a Cecil County thing, it’s not just a Maryland thing,” Casteel said. “It allows the teens an opportunity to interact with their peers that they might not otherwise get.”
Planet Fitness’ High School Summer Pass program began on May 16 and runs through Aug. 31.
