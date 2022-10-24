COLLEGE PARK — In the words of North East Head Coach Seth Grimes, one can tell Noah Wallace is locked in by a specific cue. If his shirt is tucked in, the North East junior means business. It is safe to say Wallace and Rising Sun senior Tyler Hogue will both do so next week.
The pair of high school golfers will represent the county on Tuesday and Wednesday in the MPSSAA Golf State Championships as Wallace looks to defend his Class 2A/1A title from last year. The journey for Hogue and Wallace to get to this point, however, began prior to joining their respective golf teams in 2019 and 2020.
The Rising Sun senior initially played baseball up until he turned 13, before looking for a change of sport. Hogue intermittently went on golf outings with his father, Jerry, even during his days on the baseball diamond. The pair eventually started to play more and in turn, Hogue found his love for the sport of golf.
“It really just made me fall in love with golf,” Hogue said. “Just playing a lot, the competition between me and my dad and just having that time with him.”
Wallace’s passion for the sport of golf came in similar fashion as his Rising Sun counterpart. The North East junior said his father introduced him to the sport by taking him to the driving range, which in turn got Wallace into playing the sport on a daily basis.
“I liked just hitting the ball and playing and being out there,” Wallace said. “Once I first got into tournaments I loved the competition of it. When you’re playing in a state championship it’s just yourself, so it’s fun to just be competing by yourself out there.”
Hogue credited his father as one of his biggest supporters and mentors in helping develop his golf skills. He said the pair regularly go on golf outings and compete against each other. Hogue began keeping track of the matches at the beginning of the year and currently holds a one game lead over his old man.
“Me and my dad worked on the range a lot, practicing on my swing and working on the things I needed to,” Hogue said. “He’s the one that keeps me focused in the game. He tells me to take a deep breath and relax after a bad hole, so he keeps me dialed in when I need to be.”
Entering Rising Sun as a freshman in 2019, Hogue entered a Tigers golf program filled with experience. He said those veteran high school golfers allowed him to improve upon his game.
“They taught me how to manage the course and how to keep calm and keep my heart rate down and when you’re playing good to stay focused and not get distracted,” Hogue said.
A year after Hogue started his days as a high school golf athlete, Wallace did the same with Grimes and the Indians. Wallace joined a team already sporting a golfer with the last name Wallace, as his brother, Matt, entered his senior year on the North East golf team.
As a freshman, Wallace also managed the oddities that came along with the emergence of COVID, which threw a wrench in the typical adjustment period for a new high school student and athlete.
“When he was there I would always play with him, so it was a little easier to get used to the whole high school thing, golf, all the matches and everything, even though we didn’t have a full year freshman year,” Wallace said of his older brother. “He was a big influence.”
Entering his second year of high school golf, Wallace said he initially did not expect to see a huge improvement in his play.
The results however, showed for themself. Wallace averaged a score of just over 37 as a sophomore, including a 73 at the 2021 District 7 Championships, a 78 at the county championships and then his capture of the individual state title with a 72 and 73 in state semifinal and state final play. Likewise, Hogue shot a 90 at districts and a 91 at counties.
A year later, the individual scores for both Hogue and Wallace improved with Hogue shooting an 80 and 82 at districts and counties. Wallace improved to a 71 with a District 7 win and a 69 in his most recent county victory.
“That gives me a lot of confidence, more confidence than I had last year going to the state championship,” Wallace said of his county performance. “That should help.”
Hogue believes an upgraded focus allowed him to refine his scores over the course of his senior year.
“Instead of getting hyper or super angry when I have a bad hole, I stay consistent with my mind,” Hogue said. “I try and forget a bad hole or forget about a good hole and move onto the next one, pretending like it never happened.”
With Hogue’s state match debut less than a week away, the Rising Sun senior said he is excited to go up against some of the fellow best golfers in the state of Maryland.
For Wallace, the mission is simple. Reclaim his state crown.
“I’m trying to defend my state championship again,” Wallace said. “It will be fun trying to defend it.”
