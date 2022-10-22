PERRYVILLE — For the third consecutive year, the coveted Susky Bowl will stay east of the Susquehanna River.
Perryville’s defense picked up its first shutout win of the season, with a 24-0 win over the Warriors to retain its claim to the Susky Bowl. The Panthers' defense limited Havre de Grace to 120 total yards of offense. The victory adds another chapter to the classic rivalry, with Perryville keeping its Susky winning streak alive, which dates back to 2019.
“We had a good game plan going in,” Perryville Head Coach Sean Sandora said of his defense. “Our kids took pride in it all week long, they wanted to come out here and show that we have a pretty good defense and that we can dominate the line of scrimmage. I think we did that tonight.”
The impressive defensive performance, including multiple sacks and two interceptions of Havre de Grace quarterbacks Amir Austin and Patrick Sullivan, came as the Perryville offense got an early lead for the Panthers.
Perryville’s Zach Ayers opened the scoring on an 11-yard end around to put the Panthers ahead 7-0 on a five play, 49-yard touchdown drive. A quick three-and-out by the Warriors offense set up Perryville in plus territory.
A 30-yard Ethen Gunter rumble, running through multiple Havre de Grace defenders, gave the Panthers a 14-0 lead just under seven minutes into the first quarter. Gunter said prior to the play he checked to see the spot of the ball, just in case he broke open a big play.
“I stiff armed someone apparently and then I started stumbling,” Gunter said of his run. “I was like ‘I can’t go down at the one,’ so I dove into the end zone.”
Sandora and Gunter credited the Panthers linemen for creating holes for Perryville's runners. The junior running back finished with 17 carries for 116 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“We were able to just run the ball, establish the run, establish the line of scrimmage,” Sandora said. “Then we started having some self-inflicted wounds with penalties and putting ourselves behind the sticks, but our kids bounced back from it pretty well.”
The Panthers held their 14-0 lead at the break, after a blocked Zach Ayers field goal prevented Perryville from extending its advantage to 17 at the end of the first half.
The Panthers started the third quarter with the ball and proceeded to march down the field on a 16-play drive filled with penalties and critical conversions, including a 28-yard Ayers reception on a third-and-30, followed up by an Ayers fourth down conversion.
Six plays later, Gunter added his second touchdown of the night with a one-yard rush to put Perryville up 21-0 with 2:56 left in the third quarter. In the final quarter, Ayers connected on a 44-yard field goal to extend Perryville’s lead to 24 with 7:29 remaining.
“He’s got a college level leg in my opinion. It’s great, you can always get points on the board” Sandora said of Ayers. “He’s an all-around athlete. He’s a baseball player, football player and a track star.”
Perryville’s victory puts the Panthers (4-4) back at .500 as the final week of the regular season is now in sight. Next week’s matchup against Bohemia Manor (5-3), is a county and regional rival for the Panthers, with possible playoff seeding implications on the line.
The Eagles led the 1A East Region entering the second to last week of the season.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Sandora said. “I think the winner of that will probably be the top seed in our region. They have a tough team, tough defense, good offense. We’re looking forward to it again.”
Cecil County Scoreboard
Joppatowne 44, Rising Sun 25
Patterson Mill 28, North East 0
Editor’s Note: Stats are unofficial and based on the records kept in-game by sports editor Patrick LaPorte.
