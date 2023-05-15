RISING SUN — The Tigers' offense took little time to get on the board in Friday's regional semifinal matchup against Bohemia Manor.
Rising Sun found the back of the net seven times in the first quarter alone to jump out to a 7-0 lead over the Eagles. The early advantage was enough to hand Sun a 14-6 win over Bo Manor and send the Tigers back to the Class 1A Regional Finals.
Rising Sun's Dillon Corvino led the way for the Tigers with six goals on six shots, while adding one assist. Corvino found the back of the cage twice in the first quarter and was one of five Tigers to tally a goal in the first 12 minutes of play.
A goal at the buzzer by Sun's Justin Haelle gave the Tigers a seven-goal lead entering the second quarter. Sam Ehrhart scored twice, while Gannon Russell and Landon Reese each scored once in the first 12 minutes for the Tigers.
"We have the chemistry and we just practice it every single day," Corvino said of the first quarter. "We just know what we want to do and we talk about it before the game. When we're man up we talk through it."
After totaling two shots in the first quarter, Bohemia Manor answered the bell in the second. The Eagles used four unanswered goals on seven total shots in the second frame and trailed by four at the half. Alex Parke totaled three goals in the quarter, while Matt Nichols found the back of the net once.
The Tigers once again responded to begin the second half. Corvino notched the first and final goals of the quarter for Rising Sun, extending the Tigers' advantage back to seven entering the last quarter of play.
Zach Garvin and Reese each scored once in the third frame. Rising Sun outscored the Eagles by a margin of three goals in the quarter.
"The second quarter we were tired, it was hot and we weren't expecting it," Corvino said. "We made mistakes and they made us pay, but we went in at halftime and talked about it. We were locked in and knew what we wanted to do."
Sun goalie J.P. Tracy finished the game with seven saves for the Tigers. Tracy said the Eagles began to pressure Rising Sun in the second quarter of play.
"In the first quarter our offense was able to hold the ball more," Tracy said. "They started pressuring us and more chances means more times we have to slide and you end up making a mistake sometimes."
The win for Rising Sun means the Tigers will get a rematch of last year's 1A Regional Finals against Perryville. The Panthers won 11-8 in the regional finals matchup a year ago. In the pair's most recent matchup, the two teams combined for 37 goals in a 20-17 win in favor of Perryville.
Rising Sun will visit Perryville at 7 p.m. on Monday.
"I'm just excited to come here one more time possibly with the guys," Corvino said of Monday's matchup. "We want it bad and I think we are going to work hard for it."
Cecil County Scoreboard
1A Girls Lacrosse Regional Semifinals
Perryville 11, Rising Sun 6
Macy Forrest opened the scoring for the Panthers. Sarah Murrell, Taylor Young and Sarah Kilby each tallied goals for Perryville. Tori Heath, Abby Bolz and Abby Wishart and Ava Stephens all scored for the Tigers.
North East 14, Bohemia Manor 3
The Indians used their 11-goal win to advance to the regional finals for the second straight season. North East will visit Perryville at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Class 1A Boys Lacrosse Regional Semifinals
Perryville 15, Kent County 7
The Panthers' eight-goal victory over the Trojans was the second victory over Kent County this season. Perryville will makes its second straight regional finals appearance at 7 p.m. on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.