LANDOVER — Rising Sun's Caroline Mercer and Perryville's Sydney Phillips each brought back a piece of gold hardware for their efforts in the throwing events across the two-day MPSSAA Track and Field Championships.
Mercer won the Class 2A girls' discus with a throw of 120 feet, eight inches. The Rising Sun junior followed up her Thursday victory with a third place performance on Saturday in the 2A girls' shot put. Mercer snagged a personal best in shot with a throw of 34 feet, 2.25 inches.
"I was a little nervous about it and there were other people there I didn't know. Everyone was friendly that wasn't the problem, I just didn't know how far they could throw," Mercer said of the discus competition. "My friend Sophie Amoretti also qualified. That was a huge help, it completely shook off all the nerves and I had a good throw."
Phillips captured his second state title in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 2.25 inches in Class 1A. The road for the Perryville senior to become an indoor and outdoor shot put state champion began when he joined the outdoor track team entering his junior year. Phillips — a Frostburg State football signee — wanted to stay in shape for his season on the gridiron.
"I'm happy with my growth because my first time ever throwing I threw a miraculous [28 feet, three inches] and my last time throwing was 49, two and a quarter," Phillips said. "That amount of growth in just one year makes me happy."
After shattering Elkton's shot put school record a week prior at regionals, Jaden Nichols added to the Golden Elks' record books in shot put. Nichols finished the season with a throw of 49 feet, 4.75 inches and placed third in Class 2A.
The throw was the longest mark by a Cecil County shot put thrower in the spring season.
"I came, thought about it, looked up to God and threw that 49," Nichols said. "My coaches worked on my technique and knew what I could do."
The end of the outdoor track season brought about multiple top eight scoring performances across the five county schools.
Bohemia Manor's Kathryn Scott won a pair of bronze medals in the 1A girls' 3200-meter run and 1600-meter run. Scott finished with times of 11:37.72 and 5:18.15. Scott served as the leadoff leg for the Eagles' 4x800-meter relay. The Bohemia Manor relay finished in fourth place with a time of 10:18.47.
Rylee and Raegan Lenz finished with fourth and sixth place finishes respectively in the girls' shot put for the Eagles. Rylee Lenz finished with a mark of 108 feet, six inches. Raegan Lenz finished with a throw of 103 feet, 10 inches.
Perryville's Rocky Ramsland placed fourth in the 1A boys' long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 7.25 inches. Deyshawn Henderson finished fifth in the boys' triple jump with a mark of 40 feet, 11.5 inches. Brady Martin added an eighth place finish in the 1A boys' 800-meter run with a time of 2:04.68.
North East's Leanna Rogers concluded her sophomore season with a pair of sixth place finishes the Class 2A 1600 and 3200. Rogers finished with times of 5:15.88 and 11:17.59. Brin Khanjar shared a third place finish amongst five other competitors in the 2A high jump with a mark of five feet.
Rising Sun's girls' 4x800 relay team placed fourth in 2A with a time of 10:15.66. John Ferry placed eighth in the 2A boys' 3200 with a time of 10:02.42.
Elkton's Jared Adams placed sixth in the 2A boys' high jump with a leap of six feet. The Golden Elks' boys' 4x100-meter relay team placed eighth in Class 2A with a time of 43.79 seconds.
