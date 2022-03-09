RISING SUN — The Sun Field Hockey team, playing out of Rising Sun, is division champions after capturing the New Castle County field hockey U16 championship.
Claiming first in their 10-team division, the Sun team, coached by Julie Owens and Whitney Karashin, is comprised of middle school and high school aged girls representing Rising Sun High School, Rising Sun Middle School, Perryville High School, North East Middle School, Havre de Grace High School and St. Marks High School in Wilmington, Del.
The U16 team included Charley Fockler, Rileigh Manthei, Teagan Sponaugle, Alice Mackie, Casey Leftridge, Lily Seccurro, Peyton Givens, Bella Fisaniak, Cami Nguyen, and Kendall Hurm.
Owens and Katie Keyes have been co-directors of Sun Field Hockey since 2017 and this was the first championship under the current leadership and the second in program history.
“Most of our players had not played indoor hockey before,” Owens said. “I am so proud of their progress and look forward to their continued growth.”
Playing at the Police Athletic Club in New Castle County, Del., the program hopes to continue to grow throughout its age groups and retain the athletes throughout their progression in the sport. Sun Field Hockey offers teams in ages ranging from Pre-K to adult and everywhere in between. The group fielded five teams in 2021-2022 beginning at 6 years old.
Although based in Rising Sun, Owens hopes the program will grow throughout Cecil County and continue to develop great athletes and citizens that give back to the local community.
“Although our name implies that we are from Rising Sun, we want to be able to provide playing opportunities to those in Rising Sun but also the surrounding communities,” Owens said. “Our goal at Sun Field Hockey is to instill qualities in our players that are not only important in athletics, but those that go beyond the playing field. We have always emphasized respect, responsibility, and community while also giving players encouragement to be competitive.”
The spirit of giving back to the community is also evident in how former players have stayed involved with the program now as coaches.
Former Sun players Kelsey Perkins, Lorrie Bowman, and Daija Kryger served as assistant coaches this season.
“It is so great to see players moving through our programs returning to the area,” Owens said. “And giving back to the sport by coaching.”
The program will be offering spring hockey at Cecil Arena for anyone wanting to get involved with Sun Hockey. It is open to Pre-K to 7th grade as well as adults and you can go to the team Facebook page or email sunfieldhockey@gmail.com to register for the spring. All high school students are encouraged to register through the Cecil County Parks and Recs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.