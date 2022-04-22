RISING SUN - Emily Stuart scored six goals, including the decisive goal with under six minutes remaining, to lead Rising Sun over Bohemia Manor 13-12 on Thursday afternoon at Rising Sun High School.
Stuart and Allie Piccalo accounted for 10 goals on the day as Rising Sun once led the game 11-6 but withstood the furious Lady Eagle comeback bid.
A late goal by Baileigh Finucan pulled Bo Manor within.one goal with 1:52 to play, but Rising Sun was able to hold on defensively.
"It took a lot of energy on our part, we had to communicate more," Stuart said. "This was a total team win."
Rising Sun is now 2-0 against teams within Cecil County and are looking to complete the sweep this season, so far so good, but Stuart and her teammates knew they could not take any plays off against Bohemia Manor.
"We knew this would be a tight game," Stuart said. "We knew we could win and we did. It gives us a lot of confidence, it is good that we pulled through today."
For Bohemia Manor, Jo Juergens and Sophie Triantafillos scored 3 goals each to pace the Lady Eagles.
"The girls kept believing in each other," Bohemia Manor coach Brian Triantafillos said. "They kept fighting and keep trusting each other. We just came up a little short."
Triantafillos came away impressed with the leadership and play of Stuart and Piccalo. The coach also said his team will learn from the frantic pace of the final two minutes.
"Those two are just fantastic players," Triantafillos said. "We are still working on our crashes and how to handle a pressure situation. With a minute left, you still have time. It didn't work out and we will grow from there."
