NORTH EAST — Panthers guard Alyssa Stanley built off her 20-point outing on Tuesday to lift her team to its second straight win in a 49-39 victory over North East on Thursday night.
The Perryville sophomore started out the game with a pair of three pointers in a tightly contested first quarter that ended in a 11-10 advantage for North East. In all, Stanley finished the night with a game-high 23 points and ended with six triples.
Stanley’s final three pointer came with 3:20 in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a 39-33 lead and essentially ice the game.
Stanley acknowledged the improvement of the team since its defeat against North East a week ago in the Cecil College Green-n-Gold Holiday Tournament.
“I feel like we all came out with a positive mindset, which made it so much easier to get in the game and get our heads right," Stanley said.
Panthers head coach Erin Flenard was pleased by her guard's performance against North East.
“She's the most patient person ever,” Flenard said. “So I'm thankful that she waited those extra seconds. I'm thankful she saw those opportunities and took them when they were necessary.”
After a tightly contested first half that had the Indians in front 17-16, North East started the third quarter strong on an 8-4 run. Perryville countered and closed out the third frame out strong on a 7-3 run on a pair of Stanley three pointers and a free throw from Taylor White.
The fourth quarter was back-and-forth until the 4:25 mark when Perryville junior Cienna Lilly connected from beyond to put the Panthers up 34-33.
Flenard attributed the second half rally to her team's ball movement.
“We just had critical ball movement, and great teamwork,” Flenard said.
North East's Tess Keatley led the Indians in scoring and finished the evening with 12 points.
North East (2-6) will look to bounce back on Monday as they host Havre De Grace. Perryville (3-7) will look to continue their winning ways on Monday as the Panthers host Elkton.
Flenard is happy with her team's progress since Perryville's 1-7 start to the season.
“There were times where I was like, 'oh my gosh, what's gonna happen here,' and then the girls follow through on all the things we talked about in practice,'" Flenard said. “I've never been more proud as a coach.”
