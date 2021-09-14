Sorry, an error occurred.
Boys’ Volleyball — Bel Air – 2 | C. Milton Wright – 3 (26-24, 14-25, 27-25, 21-25, 16-14)
CMW Leaders
Kills: C. Kregel (6), C. Hichkad (4), I. Doherty (2)
Aces: M. Duffalo (6), C. Hichkad (4), I. Doherty (4)
Blocks: B. MacGillvray (5), C. Kregel (5), C. Hichkad (5)
Assists: M. Duffalo (13)
Patterson Mill Girls’ Soccer Tournament (9/10)
Game 1
Patterson Mill – 3 vs Elkton – 0
Game 2
Bohemia Manor – 2 vs Loch Raven – 0
Game 3: Consolation Game
Loch Raven – 2 vs Elkton – 0
Game 4: Championship Game
Patterson Mill – 5 vs Bohemia Manor – 0
Champions: Patterson Mill
Field Hockey — Hereford – 1 | North Harford – 0
Goal: R. Hackett (1)
Saves: B. Berquist (Harf.) – 0 | S. Reifsnyder (Here.) – 9
Girls’ Volleyball — Edgewood – 2 | Aberdeen – 3 (25-14, 23-25, 12-25, 29-27, 4-15)
Leaders | Digs: G. Gaines (7); Kills: E. Osborne (3); Assists: S. Marin (15); Blocks: H. Madu (3)
Girls’ Volleyball — Patterson Mill – 3 | Perryville – 0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-12)
Boys’ Soccer — C. Milton Wright – 3 | Manchester Valley – 1
GOALS | A. Gonzalez(CMW) – 2, A. Luk(CMW), G. Kane(MV)
ASSISTS | C. Carpenter(CMW), J. Kegley(CMW)
SAVES | J. Adams(CMW) – 3, MV – 5
Halftime: CMW – 2 | MV – 1
