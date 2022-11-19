FROSTBURG — For Bohemia Manor players and coaches alike, the memory of playing in border-line blizzard and a must win state playoff game may be remembered for years to come.
The final score, however, will be the easiest thought to forget.
Top-seed Mountain Ridge put an end to the Eagles' season in a 57-0 rout of Bo Manor in the Class 1A state quarterfinals. All 57 points for the Miners came in the first half, with 36 points scored by Mountain Ridge's offense in the first quarter alone.
The Eagles offense started off moving the football. The Eagles reached the Miners' 45-yard line in just three plays on their opening offensive drive, including a 16-yard reception by Nate Fleming and a pair of rushes by running back Jake Koehler.
Two plays after Koehler's second run, Mountain Ridge's Will Patterson jumped in front of an Angel Granado pass and forced the first of two Eagles turnovers. The very next play, Mountain Ridge senior Jaden Lee took a screen pass 77 yards to the house and handed Mountain Ridge a 6-0 lead three minutes into the game.
"We were moving the ball," Bohemia Manor Head Coach Vince Ricci said of his team's early drive. "We had a false start penalty and it all spiraled from there."
Ricci said the Eagles put together blitz-heavy packages throughout the week of preparation to stop the Mountain Ridge running attack. Ricci dialed up the pressure on Lee's opening touchdown.
"They hit us with a screen pass. It was a really great play," Ricci said. "One play took the wind right out of our sails."
Lee finished with four total first half touchdowns, including catch-and-runs of 70 yards and 23 yards, to go along with his first score. Miners quarterback Uma Pua’auli found the end zone twice on the ground with 5-yard and 66-yard touchdown runs. Patterson reached paydirt twice.
Ricci credited his players for not hanging their heads throughout the night. The Eagles' longest offensive play came halfway through the second quarter on a 43-yard reception by Bo's Andrew Swyka. Defensively, the Eagles forced one turnover, coming on a fumble recovery in the second half. The fumble was Mountain Ridge's first turnover in seven games.
"One thing we prided ourselves on was we didn't quit," Ricci said of his team's effort. "We played quite a few freshmen in the second half and I think they did a really good job."
The Eagles finish the year with a record of 7-5. Bo Manor's 2022 appearance in the state quarterfinals was the team's first since it won the 1A state title in 2002. The night also marked the final game in the white and red for 15 Bo Manor seniors.
Granado, a senior, said the moment came full circle as the final seconds wound down to close out his time as the Eagles' starting quarterback.
"I started out with these kids and was able to finish it with them," he said.
Ricci recalled a text he received from his assistant coach Jason Zang when Bo's senior class was in eighth grade. Zang predicted the current group of seniors would have a heavy impact on Bo's program.
"He told me, 'this is the class that will turn it around,'" Ricci said of Zang's message. "These guys did just that."
For Granado and Ricci, this game will also serve as a memorable moment in terms of playing in unique weather. Temperatures were in the mid-20's throughout the night, accompanied by heavy wind gusts and the occasional snow squall.
Granado said in middle school he played in similar conditions at the Maryland Crab Bowl. Ricci added playing in the snow is a rare opportunity.
"The only time you play in this [weather] is in the backyard and it's fun," Ricci said. "I know they had fun. For it to be the last game of the year, we will never forget it."
Cecil County Scoreboard
Class 1A State Quarterfinals
Fort Hill 49, Perryville 7
The Panthers finish out the year with a record of 7-5. Zach Ayers' 95-yard kickoff return was the lone score for Perryville.
Class 2A/1A State Quarterfinals
Dunbar 64, Elkton 0
The Golden Elks finish the 2022 season with a record of 6-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.