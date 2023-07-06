Elkton’s Paul Wojciechowski (center) is greeted by teammate Aaron Bowen (right) after Wojciechowski scored the game-ending run on a past ball during Elkton Little League’s 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City’s coaching staff greets their players prior to Elkton Little League’s 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Elkton Manager Joe Wojciechowski (right) is introduced prior to Elkton Little League’s 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City's Tyler Graf (2) swings at a pitch during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City's Tyler Graf pitches during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City’s Tyler Graf (right) waits to apply a tag on Elkton’s Aaron Bowen (left) to keep Elkton on the scoreboard during Elkton Little League’s 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Elkton's James McDaniel swings at a pitch during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City’s Kade Pierce (13) connects with a ball during Elkton Little League’s 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Elkton's Matthew Rapposelli (center) is greeted his teammates after catching a fly ball in the outfield to record the final out in the top half of the fourth during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City's Tyler Graf (center) is greeted by his coaches after working out of a jam to keep Chesapeake City's 1-0 intact during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Elkton's Paul Wojciechowski pitches during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City’s Max Westbrook (9) slides into home plate ahead of the tag to give Chesapeake City a 2-0 lead during Elkton Little League’s 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City's Max Westbrook pitches during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City's Kade Pierce pitches during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City's Andrew Manz secures a ball in left field to record the final out of the fifth inning and keep Elkton off the scoreboard during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City's Bryson Smeyda swings at a pitch during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Elkton’s Ryan Burkentine (left) connects on a pitch to score two runs for Elkton in the bottom of the sixth and tie the game at two during Elkton Little League’s 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Elkton's Ryan Burkentine celebrates after tying the game at two during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Chesapeake City's Andrew Manz pitches during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Elkton's Paul Wojciechowski (00) slides into home plate on a past ball to score the game-winning run during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Elkton's Paul Wojciechowski (left) reacts after scoring the game-sealing run during Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
The Elkton All-Stars are met with silly string by family and friends after Elkton Little League's 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City Little League in the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 Championship on Wednesday, July 5 at Elkton Little League.
Elkton’s 8-9-10 All-Stars will compete in the Maryland State Tournament hosted by Fruitland Little League in Fruitland, Maryland.
ELKTON — In the mind of Elkton 10U All-Stars Manager Joe Wojciechowski, grit and mental toughness was the reason for Elkton Little League capturing the 8-9-10 Baseball District 5 title on Wednesday.
Elkton overcame a two-run deficit in the home half of the sixth inning to secure a 3-2 victory over Chesapeake City and capture a district banner. Ryan Burkentine started Elkton's rally with a two-run double to center field, driving in a pair of runs to knot the game at two.
"I just wanted to hit the ball for my team," Burkentine said.
After reaching second base on an infield single, plus an errant throw, Elkton's Paul Wojciechowski was in prime position to score the winning run. Wojciechowski advanced to third on past ball and later scored the game-ending run on another wild pitch.
Prior to the sixth inning, Elkton only reached base via walks. All three of Elkton's hits on the night came in the home half of the sixth.
"That's the toughest team I've ever coached in any sport, toughest team," Joe Wojciechowski said. "They're good, they didn't hit the ball the whole game and then just came through in the last inning."
Through four innings of play, Aaron Bowen, Elkton's starting pitcher, and Chesapeake City starter Tyler Graf were in a pitcher's duel, keeping both offenses at a minimum. Graf gave up no hits, four walks and struck out 11 Elkton hitters before reaching his pitch count limit at the conclusion of the fourth inning.
Bowen allowed two runs and struck out seven Chesapeake City batters in 4 1/3 innings of work. Chesapeake City got on the board in the top half of the first inning on an RBI by Kade Pierce. Chesapeake City added to its lead in the top of the fifth when Max Westbrook scored on a wild pitch.
"I was just consistent, I didn't really let that much stuff go to my head," Bowen said. "When I got a runner on, I just locked in."
Elkton finished District 5 action with a 3-0 record after victories against North East and Rising Sun. Elkton's Minors All-Stars will advance to the Maryland State Tournament hosted by Fruitland Little League in Fruitland, Maryland.
