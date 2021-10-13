CHES. CITY — With two starters and their head coach sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, the Bo Manor Eagles squeaked by a scrappy Rising Sun squad 23-25, 25-20, 24-26, 23-25, 15-13 last Tuesday in UCBAC conference play.
The match was a back-and-forth battle, with all but one set ending with a two-point margin. Bo Manor, who entered the match with a perfect record and a comfy position at the top of the league standings, was faced with the loss of their starting libero and one of their middles – as well as two nonstarters.
Despite the loss of their defensive lynchpin and a huge portion of their block, the Eagles managed to hold off the Tigers, who sought their second win of the season by defeating the depleted Eagles.
After Bo Manor took a 13-8 lead in the fifth set, the Tigers rattled off a 5-1 run to bring the game to a nailbiting 14-13 before an untimely serving error ended the match.
The Eagles and Tigers combined to record a total of 183 digs throughout the match, averaging 36.6 digs/set.
Bo Manor captain Margaret McGlothlin led the way for the Eagles, putting up a 14 kill, 21 dig, 28 assist performance. On the floor, Emily Sample and Olivia McCraw combined for 58 digs, with Sample tallying a match-high 33 digs. Simone Mattucci claimed match-highs in both kills and aces, with 18 and seven respectively.
Rising Sun’s Anna Carder filled out the stat sheet on her way to 10 kills, six digs, two aces, 14 assists, and six blocks. Katelyn Norman-Wilson scooped up 23 digs to keep her team alive, while Courtney Mattee provided a strong presence at the net with eight kills and two blocks.
Looking forward, the Tigers face competition from across the Susquehanna as they play Bel Air and C. Milton Wright on back-to-back nights. The Eagles face C. Milton Wright and Patterson Mill this week as they strive to keep their undefeated streak alive.
