CHESAPEAKE CITY — Bohemia Manor's Landon Horsey could not miss in the second-half of Thursday night's matchup between the Eagles and Indians.
The Bo Manor guard finished with a team-high 19 points as the Eagles picked up their second win of the year in a 61-55 victory over North East. Horsey's 19 points included five three-pointers in the win.
Horsey said he lacked confidence at the beginning of the game, but credited his performance to his growing confidence in the second-half. Horsey's first points of the night came on a three-pointer in the third quarter to tie the game at 37.
"When my first shot went in I just had it," Horsey said of his confidence.
The senior guard followed up his first triple with a four-point play, which gave Bo Manor a 41-39 lead with less than 30 seconds remaining in the third.
In the final frame, Horsey kickstarted an Eagles push to seal the win for Bo Manor. The Eagles began the fourth quarter on a 15-3 run, which took a two-point Bo lead and stretched it to a 14-point advantage.
Eagles Head Coach Sandy Grimes believed Horsey's monster second-half was the turning point in Bo Manor's victory.
"It was pretty nip-and-tuck and then he put us up 12," Grimes said of Horsey. "That was by himself. It was huge."
In all, the Eagles connected on five triples in the final quarter and outscored North East 20-16. Horsey had a trio of three-pointers in the final frame, while Andrew Connolley and Dylan Ash both sank a three for Bohemia Manor.
"It was big," Horsey said of the final quarter. "When we run the offense correctly, we get open shots and I feel like anyone can knock them down on our team."
North East entered the matchup against the Eagles coming off a near comeback victory over Elkton, where the Indians scored 12 points in the final three minutes of the game. North East tried to mimic that magic in Thursday's fourth quarter.
A free throw by Indians senior Jabez Griffin and triple by junior Luke Keefer cut Bohemia Manor's lead to six points with 40 seconds remaining. The ensuing inbounds play saw North East's Solomon George almost create a steal that could have cut the Eagles' lead to a single possession.
The ball however, went out of bounds off George.
The Eagles were able to inbound the ball successfully and went to the charity stripe. Ayden Holderer connected on two free throws in the final 40 seconds to ice the victory for Bo Manor.
Holderer finished with 14 points for the Eagles.
Despite the late-game push by North East, Grimes was confident in his squad down the stretch as it held the lead.
"I never thought the game was in-hand, until we got up 12," Grimes said.
Griffin and Keefer served as the top two scorers for the Indians. Griffin finished with a game-high 26 points and Keefer added 12 points of his own.
Grimes said his defense planned to mark the pair of North East scorers entering the matchup. Horsey added there was only so much the Eagles could do to limit North East's top scoring options.
"We knew Keefer was going to be in the corner, we just had to get baseline," Horsey said. "We just brought help in the middle every time [Griffin] drove and that is all we could really do."
North East drops to 4-9 with the loss and will host Kent County on Wednesday.
The victory for Bo Manor helped the Eagles snap a six-game losing streak, which stretched back to their 63-61 home win over Rising Sun on Dec. 16. Bohemia Manor (2-8) will visit Elkton (9-1) on Tuesday.
Bo Manor's six straight losses all came on the road. Grimes felt being back on his team's own court played a role in his squad's victory. Grimes added Bo Manor's ability to score points will help as the Eagles' season continues on.
"We haven't scored more than 40-some points except once and we won that game," Grimes said. "It makes a difference."
