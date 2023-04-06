PERRYVILLE — The Panthers' stout offensive attack continued to showcase its scoring power in the early parts of the season on Tuesday.
Perryville came into matchup against North East averaging 13 goals per contest. The Panthers eclipsed that number with a season-high 18 goals in their 18-6 victory over the Indians. Perryville finished the game with seven different goal scorers and saw six different athletes dish out an assist.
Sarah Murrell found the back of the net six times on seven shots, a team-high in both categories for Perryville. Murrell added an assist. Taylor Young and Macy Forrest both finished with four goals a piece, while Young picked up another four assists.
"I think at the beginning of the game we kind of got frazzled because I was getting face guarded," Murrell said. "I feel like after the first timeout North East called, we adapted and were able to find those holes to get in and we worked really well together."
The Panthers found the back of the net 12 times in the second half to build upon its five-goal halftime advantage. Murrell kicked off the scoring in the final 25 minutes with a goal just 17 seconds into the half. Sarah Kilby added to the Perryville lead just over a minute later to push the Panthers' lead to seven.
Goals by North East's Sophie Scheffler and Cheyenne Niser cut Perryville's lead back down to five. Murrell responded with three-straight scores in a three-minute stretch to erase the Indians' slight momentum and push the Panthers lead back up to eight.
In the final 14 minutes and 46 seconds of the afternoon, Perryville outscored North East by a margin of 6-2.
"They worked together as a team and attempt to cut, pass, cut, pass," Perryville Head Coach Mary Dunman said of her squad's offense. "Most teams usually double our two top players, so that means a young player is open."
Through the opening five minutes of game action, Perryville and North East exchanged goals and were knotted at two. An unassisted goal by Young put the Panthers up by a goal. Perryville did not allow a goal in the remaining 19 minutes and 30 seconds of the first half.
The Panthers finished the half with five unanswered scores and held a 7-2 lead.
Perryville goalie Samantha Peterson finished the night with seven saves in net for the Panthers.
"The defense talks really well together and they are positive," Dunman said of Peterson and her defense. "They evaluate and see what the problem is and correct it."
Ava McMillan and Scheffler both totaled three goals for North East. Saylor Bare added three assists for the Indians. North East will visit Aberdeen on April 11.
The win puts Perryville above .500 with a record of 3-2. Murrell and Young both said the early part of the season has been a learning curve for some of their new teammates. The pair added they relentlessly recruit friends and classmates to join the team.
The high-volume of scoring by the Panthers is a very encouraging sign for Perryville as they look to repeat as regional champions and once again reach the 1A state tournament.
"Fifty percent of the people out there, they're new, they've never played before this year," Young said. "They did amazing."
