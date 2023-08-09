Teams across the county kick off fall practices on Wednesday as they begin preparations for the 2023 fall season. The Cecil Whig takes a look at a matchup to watch across all seven sports in Cecil County.
Girls’ Soccer
Bohemia Manor v. Perryville, Sept. 11
Over the past three seasons, the Eagles and Panthers have been at the top of their region in Class 1A girls’ soccer. The pair’s early season matchup will mark the first regular season meeting between the two since 2021, when Perryville secured a 2-0 victory. The two teams, however, possess plenty of postseason experience against one another over that same time period. The 1A foes have met in the regional championship three straight times dating back to 2019, with Bo Manor picking up two regional titles in 2019 and 2021. Perryville got over the hump and into the state tournament a season ago in the midst of their 14-win year.
With Colonel Richardson and Kent County still the only two teams accompanying the Panthers and Eagles in their respective region, this September matchup could very well be the first of two meetings between Bo Manor and Perryville during the fall.
Volleyball
Tome vs. Tri-State Christian Academy, Sept. 12
The early season MIL matchup between the Titans and Crusaders highlights the ever-present rivalry between two of Cecil County’s private schools. Tome and Tri-State have left their mark on volleyball across the Mid-Atlantic Independence League in back-to-back seasons with the Crusaders capturing a conference crown in 2021 over the Titans in a five-set victory. Tome reclaimed the MIL title last season with a victory in straight sets. The September meeting will be the first of two regular season matches between the two conference foes. Tri-State will host Tome on Oct. 10.
Boys’ Soccer
Perryville vs. Rising Sun, Sept. 18
The last time Perryville’s boys’ soccer program picked up a win against Rising Sun came in a 4-3 overtime thriller. That victory was the first for the Panthers since the formation of the UCBAC and happened 11 years ago. Since then, the Tigers have yet to lose to their big cat counterparts, holding a 9-0 record against Perryville since the Panthers’ 2012 win.
While the two will not meet each other outside of the regular season, there is something to be said about knocking off a county foe. Rising Sun is 11-0 against county opponents over the past two seasons, while Perryville reached the 1A state semifinals last season.
Cross Country
Cecil County Invitational, Sept. 26
Rising Sun’s John Ferry picked up an individual win a year ago at the county invite with an 18:04.25 performance across 5,000 meters. With Ferry off to Goldey-Beacom, expect at least one new champion to be crowned on the cross country course at Meadow Park in late September. Six of last year’s top 10 male finishers consisted of freshmen, sophomores and juniors. On the girls’ side, North East’s Leanna Rogers took home top individual honors and finished 96 seconds ahead of second place finisher Emily Wishart of Rising Sun. Rogers is set to enter her junior year with the Indians.
In team scoring, Rising Sun swept the field with team victories in the boys’ and girls’ races. The win for Sun’s boys broke a winning streak held by Bohemia Manor that stretched back to 2014. Rising Sun’s girls’ cross country team earned its fourth consecutive team victory.
Football
Elkton vs. Perryville, Oct. 6
It has been seven years since the Golden Elks and Panthers squared off on the gridiron. That will all change in early October as Elkton and Perryville step foot on a field together for the first time since 2016. In the pair’s last meeting, Elkton — the eventual 2A state runner-up — secured a 47-6 victory over the Panthers. The matchup highlights two county football programs that have consistently competed in the state tournament throughout the 2010’s. Elkton and Perryville are the last two county schools to reach a state championship game in football and have regularly reached the regional and state playoffs over the course of the last decade. Elkton was the latest to do so in 2016, while Perryville last played for a state title in 2011.
Golf
Cecil County Championships, Oct. 11
Last year’s top male and female golfers both will return to action at Back Creek Golf Club looking to go out on a high note during their senior year. North East’s Noah Wallace enters his final year with the Indians hoping to continue his storied tenure as one of the most accomplished county golfers in recent memory. Wallace won the county championship in back-to-back years and will be looking to add a third individual county title. Tome’s Karina Serio enters her senior campaign looking to conclude her time with the Titans on a high note, after finishing as the top female golfer and placed sixth overall at the county championships a year ago. Rising Sun will look to capture its third straight team title after being crowned the county champion in 2021 and 2022.
Field Hockey
North East vs. Bohemia Manor, Oct. 18
The regular season finale in mid-October between the Indians and Eagles will mark another crossover between two squads that have become familiar with each other over the past two seasons. North East and Bo Manor have reached the 1A North Regional Finals in back-to-back seasons with the Indians prevailing both times to reach the state tournament. North East holds 7-0 record against Bohemia Manor stretching back to 2017. The Eagles last victory over the Indians came in a 2-0 win on Sept. 21, 2016. A third meeting between the two in the regional final looks unlikely, however, with Bo Manor moving over to the East Region in Class 1A. North East remains in the 1A North’s first region with Perryville and Rising Sun.
