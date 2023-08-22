Perryville’s Andrew Kidd shot a team-best 44 for the Panthers in their first victory of the year during a quad-match between Tome, Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
Perryville’s Jared Eldreth (right) and Braden Paris (left) shake hands after completing their rounds during a quad-match between Tome, Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
Tome’s Karina Serio shot a 39, best among all competitors during a quad-match between Tome, Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville’s Andrew Kidd shot a team-best 44 for the Panthers in their first victory of the year during a quad-match between Tome, Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville’s Jared Eldreth shot a 46 during a quad-match between Tome, Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Bohemia Manor’s Braden Paris shot a 51 for the Eagles during a quad-match between Tome, Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Tome’s Karina Serio attempts a putt during a quad-match between Tome, Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville’s Andrew Kidd eyes up a putt during a quad-match between Tome, Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Bohemia Manor’s Braden Paris attempts a putt during a quad-match between Tome, Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Perryville’s Jared Eldreth (right) and Braden Paris (left) shake hands after completing their rounds during a quad-match between Tome, Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023 at Furnace Bay Golf Course in Perryville.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Tome finished the day third in team scoring.
PATRICK LAPORTE/CECIL WHIG
Bohemia Manor finished the day second in team scoring.
PERRYVILLE — Monday marked the official start of fall sports in Cecil County with three UCBAC schools and the county’s only private school golf program converging on the greens of Furnace Bay Golf Course.
Tome’s Karina Serio began her senior campaign with a 3-over par 39 to capture match-low honors on her home course against golfers from the likes of Bohemia Manor, Perryville and Elkton. The Panthers, however, picked up their first team victory of the year with a team-low score of 242.
While Serio would have liked a few more of her putts to drop, the Tome senior knows she will continue to grow her game as the year gets into full swing in the coming weeks.
“I’m happy just knowing I’m improving,” Serio said. “Because at the end of the day, I’m not here competing against any other golfer. I’m competing against myself. It’s me versus me, I want to be a better player and better person than I was yesterday.”
She expects a lot of her growth to come from working with Tome’s new Head Coach Doug Phillips. Serio said an individualized, structured plan is best for her improvement on the golf course and Phillips provides just that as he takes over the program.
“I need someone to kind of tell me this is where you’re falling off, let’s kind of hop on the wagon and this is what we can do to improve,” Serio said of how Phillips’ coaching will benefit her game.
Phillips will look to work on putting with his top golfer after one three-putt across Furnace Bay’s front nine. From the four holes Phillips saw Serio play, he was impressed by a birdie on the seventh hole par-4, after a poor drive to start.
“Her speed was great with all the putts,” Phillips said. “We just got to keep building with her and taking ownership of her putting.”
Perryville finished with four golfers in the 40’s on the scorecard, including Andrew Kidd (44), Jared Eldreth (46), Blake Ruszala (48) and Brunson VanNoy (48). For Head Coach Mike Rice, that is an encouraging sight to see as his team is set to compete in the ultra-competitive Chesapeake Division.
“We need to work on some little fundamentals, get back into the groove,” Rice said. “We got a long road ahead and we’ll get their, but really we need to work on some fundamentals.”
Bohemia Manor finished in second place with a 260 and sophomore Brody Means led the Eagles with a team-best 45, followed by junior Evan Wilson (48) and senior Braden Paris (51).
After Serio’s match best, Jonathan Herrera finished as the second scoring golfer for the Titans. Herrera ended the match with a 65. Tome shot a 297 and placed third.
Hishaam Wahid and Isabella Moran both shot 69’s for the Golden Elks. Elkton rounded out the team scoring with a 352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.