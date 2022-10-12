NORTH EAST — Darwin Berger and Corey O’Connell were two of North East’s four seniors to be honored on Tuesday night. The pair of midfielders started off their senior night play with a fast start.
Berger opened the scoring in the 3rd minute on a scrum that ensued in front of Perryville goalkeeper Finnegan Tome. Three minutes later, O’Connell connected on a through ball to extend North East’s advantage. The duo scored two of North East’s goals and by night’s end, handed Perryville a 3-0 loss, its first of the season.
“We’ve lost some early goals this season, so I’m very happy to see the quick change,” North East Head Coach David Hamilton said. “It was a good start and we kept it up throughout the game.”
The North East defense pitched a shutout for the second time in three games, allowing no goals on 16 Perryville shots.
Hamilton awarded senior Bryan Millward with player-of-the-match for his aggressive play along North East’s back line. Millward missed the last four games due to an injury. Perryville Head Coach Christ Tome credited the Indians for forcing his team to take shots from outside the box.
“When you’re trying to hit balls through traffic from distance it’s difficult,” Tome said. “Ironically we worked on it all week too because we were having teams pack the box.”
Goalkeeper Gavin Hawley finished with nine saves. Hamilton recalled the junior split time in net last year and said Hawley worked hard to earn his role as North East’s starting goalkeeper this year.
“You don’t hear much from him, but he’s dependable and he’s there when you need him,” Hamilton said. “Tonight, I’m not going to say it was routine, he did everything he needed to.”
The win keeps North East on a three-game winning streak dating back to its 3-0 victory over Elkton on Oct. 4. The Indians also extended its winning streak against the Panthers that began in 2018.
More importantly, however, the win honors the hard work of Millward, O’Connell, Berger and fellow senior Garrett Cudmore over the last four seasons with the program. Hamilton pointed to the vocal leadership of his freshmen throughout the night. He said that form of leadership in his younger players starts from the expectation set by his four seniors.
“They work hard, they have fun. They can inspire and they do inspire the players who are coming up,” Hamilton said of his seniors. “They work hard and it's from the top to the bottom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.