Elkton Little League Vice President Jim Monaghan shows off a plaque that will honor Elkton's 2022 senior softball team that won the state championship during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
Elkton's 2022 senior softball team stands with its state championship plaque during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
A Singerly Fire Company truck leads the parade down Howard Street during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton Little League players, coaches and parents line up on Howard Street in Elkton prior to the start of the parade during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Boy Scouts of Troop 443 hoist the American flag and Troop flag at the front of the parade during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's 2022 senior softball team link arms as they showcase their district and state championship banners during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Players, coaches and parents parade down Main Street in Elkton during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
A Elkton Little League team is introduced onto the field during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton Little League Vice President Jim Monaghan welcomes Elkton Little League players onto the field during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton teams stand in the outfield as the opening ceremony commences during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's 8-10 year old boys showcase their District 5 Championship banner during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's 2022 seniors softball team walks out with its state championships banner during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton Little League President Tim Eller reads his opening remarks during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's Lacey Eller reads a speech dedicated to Elkton Little League's 2022 senior softball team during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Elkton's 2022 senior softball Head Coach Susan Eller tosses out a first pitch during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Tad Easter tosses out a ceremonial first pitch from the rubber during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY PATRICK LAPORTE
Isabelle LaManna (center) sings the Star Spangled Banner during Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony on Friday, March 31.
ELKTON — Elkton's 2022 seniors softball team had the opportunity to ring in the 2023 softball and baseball season in style at Elkton Little League's opening day parade and ceremony.
It also stood as the last day the legendary group of girls would be together as a team.
The 2022 Maryland senior softball state champions were 12 of over 300 hundred Elkton Little League athletes to march down Main Street on Friday at the little league's annual parade and opening ceremony.
Head Coach Susan Eller said she has coached the group of girls all the way up through the little league ranks, starting with tee-ball.
Eller added last summer was the last year of little league eligibility for the girls, making their district championship victory on the first day of July and their state championship win later in the month even sweeter.
It also made the opening night honors that much more meaningful.
"This group of girls was truly amazing, they have so much love and respect for each other," Eller said of her team. "It was very emotional."
Lacey Eller, a member of the 2022 championship team and current Elkton High School student, had the opportunity to give a speech to her team one last time.
Eller said it brought out lots of different emotions, but will be a pair of accomplishments she and the rest of her teammates will always cherish.
"It was just incredible experience, it's sad and I'll miss it but I'll always remember it," Eller said. "It was great to endure."
Alongside sporting their district and championship banners, the senior softball team will be engraved in Elkton Little League history. The league awarded the team with plaque in the shape of a softball that lists every member of the squad.
It will hang from a shed over looking the softball field, next to Elkton Little League's 2017 Maryland Junior Softball State Champions plaque.
"Getting the experience was just great," Lacey Eller said.
The league began its opening day parade in 1957 and expanded it to include softball in 1974. Elkton Little League Vice President Jim Monaghan was pleased with the strong turnout and happy the weather held off for the event.
Monaghan noted how in previous years, the parade has been held in all types of conditions, ranging from rain to the occasional coating of snow.
"The kids are all charged up and baseball season is here," Monaghan said. "The whole town is involved, it's awesome. It's just a great atmosphere."
