It has not been the season that North East hoped for over the summer. But through it all, a pair of steady hands - seniors Ethan Hassell and Austin Keefer were there to provide leadership, a morale boost, a floor general when needed.
Different factors and challenges throughout the season led to a 3-16 regular season record including a 75-40 loss at C. Milton Wright on Friday night.
Jordan Steimke led the Mustangs with 25 points while Rocco Polesovsky added 14 points.
It was another breakout for Keefer who led the way with 16 points and Hassell netted 12 points and made three from long range.
"It's there year, right," Grimes said. "I am really proud that when things did not go our way, we still fought and tried to get better.
We only had seven players today,I thought we came out really well. We matched their intensity. I was worried that if we took a quick punch we might shy away from the competition today, but we stepped to it and we were composed. Now, as we got tired, some of the mental mistakes start to creep in. I am excited the way we played the last two weeks of the season. I am excited to see if we can get a couple of wins in the playoffs."
Hassell has shown off a high IQ for the game to along with that steady stroke from beyond the when his team needs it.
"Ethan has a knack to anticipate things, he reads the game very well," Grimes said. "Austin (Keefer) is a warrior. He takes the contact, he takes the hit, he embraces that physical style game and he doesn't back down from it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.