NORTH EAST — North East center fielder Evan England started and ended Wednesday afternoon's matchup against C. Milton Wright with one swing of the bat.
England began the game with a leadoff home run and concluded it with a grand slam during North East's 15-2 victory over the Mustangs. England's pair of homers were two of five total long balls on the day for the Indians. North East junior Luke Keefer added the Indians' other three home runs, including a grand slam of his own.
Keefer finished the game going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with seven RBIs. England went 3-for-5 at the dish and drove in five runs.
"I was just trying to get on time with the pitcher, I was catching it off the hands a little bit," England said. "But I just stayed locked in and hoped to hit the ball later in the game."
Keefer added his own offensive approach was based off one simple hitting philosophy.
"All I got to say today is see ball, hit the ball," Keefer said.
Keefer described England is an X-factor on offense and defense for North East. Alongside England's output at the plate, the North East junior robbed the Mustangs of an extra base hit with a leaping catch at the wall to end the top of the sixth inning.
"Evan provides us with power, speed, a rare combination that you don't really see in high school baseball," Keefer said.
The Indians used a nine-run sixth inning to expand their four-run advantage into a 13-run rout. The sixth inning rally included both of North East's bases loaded homers and a single that turned into an inside-the-park home run for Ryan James.
North East used a four-run third inning to break open a 1-1 tie. Keefer started the third inning scoring with his first homer of the afternoon. Four batters later, Gavin Bolender drove in two runs for the Indians off an infield error by the Mustangs.
"It's really big, as soon as we get someone on, those couple runs matter," England said. "They bust it open right there."
Keefer got the start on the hill and pitched a complete game for the Indians. The North East junior struck out five C. Milton Wright hitters, allowed six hits and two earned runs in six innings of work.
Keefer also managed to work out of a pair of jams in the top half of the first and second innings. The Mustangs loaded the bases off back-to-back singles and an infield error with one out. Keefer struck out the next C. Milton Wright batter, before forcing a pop-out to shortstop Mason Newton for the final out of the first inning.
The Mustangs put runners on first and third with a trio of singles in the second inning, including an RBI by Cole Williams to score Wright's first run. Keefer once again used a pop-fly to his shortstop to get the final out of the inning and limit the damage by the Mustangs.
"I wasn't getting too worried about it, they got the bases loaded, our defense had a couple missed plays there, but I knew we would still settle in," Keefer said. "I kept pounding the zone, we made plays and got out of it."
The victory pushes the Indians to 12-1 on the year with five games to go in the regular season. North East will be back in action on Thursday at Patterson Mill. The Indians and Huskies combined for 35 runs in an 18-17 North East win during the pair's first meeting on April 12.
After a road game at Harford Tech on May 1, the Indians will return home for a rematch with Fallston on May 3. The Cougars are the only team to take down the Indians so far this season, which came in a 5-3 Fallston victory on April 17.
England said he and his teammates are looking to keep their momentum going as the Indians hit the final stretch of the regular season.
"We're rolling with it," England said. "We're going to bring this into the next game and hopefully have another result just like this."
