NORTH EAST — Cecil College took the first step of recapturing its Region 20 title in 2023 on Tuesday night.
The No. 3 Seahawks knocked off No. 6 Beaver County 83-66 in the region quarterfinals. Cecil sophomore Frank Toney led the Seahawks in scoring with 21 points, going 6-of-13 from the field and connecting on 63% of his attempts from deep.
Toney began to heat up towards the end of the opening half, scoring eight-straight points to give the Seahawks a lead. Through the opening 16 minutes of the first half, six lead changed occurred between Cecil and Beaver County.
With four minutes and two seconds remaining in the half, Toney connected on a triple to hand the Seahawks a 25-24 advantage. The Cecil sophomore's next five points extended Cecil College's lead to six points. The Seahawks closed out the half on a 9-2 run and held a 31-26 lead at the break.
"My first two shots were bad misses. My coaches told me and my teammates told me to keep shooting," Toney said. "Once I saw the first one go in I was like 'alright, now it's time to get it rolling.'"
Toney's scoring carried over after half with 11 points and three triples in the final 20 minutes of play. Cecil's overall ability to sink its shots improved in the second half.
Cecil College shot 28.2% from the field in the first half and went 3-of-11 from beyond the arc in the opening 20 minutes. In the second half, the Seahawks went 15-of-31 from the field and connected on just over 57% of their shots from three-point land.
Through the opening five minutes and 31 second of the second half, Cecil went on a 12-4 run, opening up a 12-point cushion. The Seahawks largest lead of the night was an 18-point margin the second half.
"When we went to the locker room we were telling each other we were playing bad and not hitting shots, but we were still up five," Toney said. "We just had to remind ourselves to relax. This is our home floor, we practice here everyday. If we're going to hit shots anywhere it is going to be here."
Alongside Toney, three other Seahawks ended the night in double figures. Marlon Lewis went 5-of-11 from the floor and finished with 15 points. Dominick Carrington and Vernon Simmons both tallied 14 points. Luke Moore added 11 rebounds for the Seahawks.
Beaver County's Edward Daniels led the Titans in scoring with 19 points. Jalen Vaughn and Tanner Mathos finished with 13 points and 12 points.
Cecil College moves on to the Region 20 Semifinals at Frederick Community College on Friday, where the Seahawks will battle No. 2 Chesapeake College at 7:30. In the pair's one meeting this season, Cecil fell to the Skipjacks on the road.
"We're going to keep doing what we've been doing, we've been practicing hard," Toney said. "Coach tells us to practice hard so the games are easy. We're going to keep practicing and get ready for Chesapeake College."
