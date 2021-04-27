Baseball
4/21 — Perryville — 18 — Havre de Grace — 3
4/21 — C. Milton Wright — Harford Tech — 5
Lacrosse
Boys
4/26 — North Harford – 13 — Patterson Mill – 4
4/26 — Havre de Grace — 9 — North Harford — 16
Girls
4/20 — Havre de Grace — 14 — Elkton — 8
Track and Field
Girls
4/22 — Rising Sun 107, Perryville 27, Bohemia Manor 25
Boys
Rising Sun 73.5, Bohemia Manor 56.5, Perryville 50
Softball
4/26 — Patterson Mill — 10 — North East — 0
