Baseball
5/4
Perryville — 18 | Tome Academy — 2
Rising Sun — 4 | Harford Tech
North Harford — 9 | Fallston — 3
5/5
C. Milton Wright — 0 | Patterson Mill — 9
Harford Tech — 8 | Bel Air — 12
Rising Sun — 3 | North Harford — 10
5/6
Patterson Mill — 3 | Bel Air — 2
C. Milton Wright — 5 | North Harford — 3
5/7
Elkton — 16 | Havre de Grace — 3
Bohemia Manor — 12 | Perryville — 5
5/10
North East — 1 | Fallston — 0
Havre de Grace — 6 |
C. Milton Wright — 2
Perryville — 4 | North Harford — 12
Rising Sun — 10 | Elkton — 1
Patterson Mill — 1 |Bohemia Manor — 0
Lacrosse Boys
5/4
Aberdeen — 3 | North Harford — 16
5/5
Bohemia Manor — 2 | North East — 11
Bel Air — 6 | C. Milton Wright — 14
Harford Tech — 14 | Perryville — 2
Fallston — 14 | Havre de Grace — 11
Elkton — 14 | Joppatowne — 1
5/6
C. Milton Wright — 17 | Fallston — 3
5/7
Perryville — 20 | Elkton — 4
5/10
Fallston — 9 | Patterson Mill — 5
Rising Sun — 8 | C. Milton Wright — 16
Havre de Grace — 7 | North Harford — 13
Perryville — 18 | Elkton — 6
Girls
5/4
Harford Tech — 20 | Patterson Mill — 16
Bel Air — 4 | Fallston — 8
North Harford — 12 | C. Milton Wright — 15
Havre de Grace — 14 | Rising Sun — 5
Bohemia Manor — 5 | Edgewood — 3
Elkton — 17 | Aberdeen — 2
5/6
Bohemia Manor — 6 | North East — 7
Tome Academy — 6 | Elkton — 7
Bel Air — 10 | Harford Tech — 9
Havre de Grace — 22 | Aberdeen — 1
Perryville — 4 | C. Milton Wright — 17
North Harford — 21 | Patterson Mill — 6
5/7
Tome Academy — 10 | Bohemia Manor — 4
Tennis
5/4
Tome Academy — 2 | North East — 4
Aberdeen — 3 | Fallston — 3
5/5
Bel Air — 9 | Harford — 2
Patterson Mill — 7 | Fallston — 3
Havre de Grace — 3 | North East — 5
5/6
Tome Academy — 2 | Bohemia Manor — 5
C. Milton Wright — 6 | Aberdeen — 0
Harford Tech — 8 | Fallston — 3
Rising Sun — 4 | Havre de Grace — 4
5/10
Rising Sun — 3 | North East — 6
Perryville — 3 | Bohemia Manor — 4
North Harford — 5 | Aberdeen 0
C. Milton Wright — 9 | Patterson Mill — 2
Bel Air — 8 | Fallston — 3
Edgewood — 5 | Havre de Grace — 1
Softball
5/4
Patterson Mill — 10 | Edgewood — 0
Aberdeen — 1 | North Harford — 12
Harford Tech — 4 | Bel Air — 6
5/5
Bel Air — 3 | North East — 2
Patterson Mill — 15 | Bohemia Manor — 1
5/6
Havre de Grace — 5 | Harford Tech — 7
Patterson Mill — 11 | Bel Air — 3
Aberdeen — 0 | Fallston — 11
5/7
Elkton — 4 | North East — 2
Bohemia Manor — 2 | Bel Air — 4
5/10
North East — 11 | Perryville — 6
Bel Air — 9 | Elkton — 8
Rising Sun — 23 | Aberdeen — 0
Harford Tech — 12 | Edgewood 9
Havre de Grace — 3 | Fallston — 2
