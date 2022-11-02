PERRYVILLE — Prior to the start of the regional playoffs, Perryville’s Dylan Sayer missed a majority of the regular season with a hand injury. The Panthers sophomore is back on the field and making an apparent impact.
Sayer finished with three goals on Tuesday in Perryville’s 4-1 regional title win over Talbot County’s St. Michaels. Sayer’s hat trick in the regional championship pushed his offensive production to four goals and an assist since returning to the pitch. He notched a goal and an assist in Perryville’s 6-0 victory over Kent County in the regional semis.
The Perryville sophomore said the healing process tested his will and love for the game of soccer. Sayer knew the final outcome to get back on the field would be worth it in the end.
“I knew when I came back I was just going to find myself in my happy place again which is on the soccer pitch,” Sayer said. “The win, the hat trick, everything, it was awesome.”
In the words of Perryville Head Coach Chris Tome, Sayer is the “most technically proficient player in the county.” Tome added the speed of Sayer with or without the ball is close to unmatched. Sayer’s speed was on full display during his first goal of the game.
After sprinting down the left side of the field with possession, Sayer darted to his right, out-running a Kent County defender and found the back of the net. The goal put Perryville up 1-0 with 26:31 remaining in the first half of play.
“It’s not just because he’s got speed, it’s because he works incredibly hard to have ball mastery and that’s what he uses,” Tome said. “He’s impressive, I’m glad to have him.”
Sayer believes his job comes down to one task, finding the back of the net. He said he never lacks confidence while on the attack.
“Anybody can be the most proficient player and most technical player. As long as you work, you can get to it,” Sayer said. “I think just being consistent and being able to score every game and be able to put the crosses in and score the goals that you need to put your team in the lead, I think that’s what makes me the most technical player in the county.”
Sayer’s goals in the 20th minute and less than a minute into the second half, along with John Alexander’s goal with 5:04 left in the first half helped Perryville exact its revenge over the Saints.
St. Michaels defeated Perryville twice in the regional playoffs dating back to 2019. The Panthers’ win marked the one-year anniversary of the Saints' 2-1 victory in 2021.
“The boys were super motivated to beat St. Michaels,” Tome said. “I’m super proud of them. I love this group, I love them. I’m going to be sad when my seniors go.”
The Panthers are the No. 4 seed as they enter the state quarterfinals. Perryville will host No. 5 Pocomoke High School.
