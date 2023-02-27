NORTH EAST — Tri-State Christian's Jackson Sartin finished Saturday night's MIL Championship with a single-game performance to remember.
The Tri-State junior finished with a game-high 37 points in the Crusaders 63-43 win over West Nottingham at Cecil College. Sartin's 13-point fourth quarter helped turn a two possession Tri-State lead into a double digit advantage to close out the win.
"I felt good, I was very flustered after missing a lot of layups, I probably missed an easy 10 points," Sartin said. "I tried to make up for it by scoring the points, but being in a close game, I wanted to make sure we didn't lose."
Entering the fourth quarter, West Nottingham trailed by six points and held the momentum. The Rams cut the Crusaders' advantage to as little as four points in the third quarter.
Tri-State Christian used a 9-4 run in the fourth quarter to hold an 11-point lead with just under four minutes remaining in the game. Six of those points came from the Crusaders' leading scorer.
By night's end, Sartin finished the night with five triples.
Tri-State Christian Head Coach Chris Scarbro said he motivated Sartin at the beginning of the season, telling the Tri-State junior he could be one of the best players in Cecil County if he put in the work. In the eyes of Scarbro, Sartin's talent was on full display in the victory.
"The one thing that was constant during the game was Jackson Sartin," Scarbro said. "Tonight, right now, during a championship game when we needed it. 37 points. Tonight he was the best player in this county."
After a 15-2 run by Tri-State Christian to begin the night, West Nottingham rallied back with nine-consecutive points and trailed by just five points at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter started with another Crusaders surge, this time an 11-2 push. The Rams once again cut into Tri-State's double digit lead. A 9-0 West Nottingham run turned an 11-point Crusaders lead back into a four-point advantage. Tri-State closed out the half on a 7-2 run and held a 32-23 advantage at the break.
The Rams were led by the scoring of Jonathan Aina, who finished with a team-high 12 points for West Nottingham. Ray Tsai added 11 points and a pair of triples for the Rams.
"It's hard to beat a team three times. They came out and they played good defense and did what they had to do," Scarbro said of the Rams' play. "Honestly, we contributed by playing sloppy on offense, but that was attributed to their defense."
The MIL win is the first as head coach for the long-time member of the Crusaders' basketball program. Scarbro took over as head coach at the start of the season. He has been with the Crusaders for 15 years.
Scarbro credited his squad for adopting a team-oriented mindset at the beginning of the season.
"There was some me-isms and not we-isms," Scarbro said. "At the beginning of the year, that was the first thing I said when we walked in the door. Egos stay there, this team is all about we-isms, not me-isms. And if so, you're going to win a championship because the talent is there."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.