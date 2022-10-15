CHESAPEAKE CITY — The Rising Sun offense started off Friday with a shaky start. Jake Koehler’s interception of Tigers quarterback Gannon Russell set the Eagles up with an early 3-0 lead. The early turnover, however, did not phase the senior signal caller.
Russell responded from his first quarter interception with a 37-yard rushing touchdown to give Sun a 6-3 lead. His first score foreshadowed an impressive night for Russell. He finished with 39 carries for 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns to get Rising Sun its fifth victory of the season.
“It was early in the game, so I was like, ‘there’s still a lot of time, I can come back from it,’” Russell said of his early pick. “That’s what I did.”
The rushing score of Russell marked the only touchdown of the first half for either team. The Eagles took a 13-6 lead in the third quarter on a 12-yard rushing score by Bo Manor quarterback Drew Lenz. The Eagles' advantage was set up by a Koehler blocked punt at the end of the first half. Russell’s pair of second half touchdowns put the Tigers back in command of the game.
A one-yard score by Russell from the goal line cut the Eagles lead to one. Sun's failed two-point conversion attempt kept Bo Manor’s advantage at 13-12. The Tigers found the paydirt on their ensuing possession after an Eagles punt. The eight-play, 71-yard drive capped off by Russell’s 17-yard score put Sun on top 20-13.
“I just hit my linemen and push them forward and that’s all I really do,” Russell said. “If it’s completely clogged I just bounce outside, lower my shoulder and just go.”
The Tigers attempted to use an up-tempo offense in the first half, before moving away from the offensive scheme. Rising Sun Head Coach Clem Vaughan went back to the fast offense in the second half with more success.
Russell believed his team’s conditioning played a major factor in the second half opportunities presented to the Sun offense. Vaughan said his staff felt they could utilize a tempo in the week of preparation, with little tape of the Tigers running that style of offense.
“We kind of did it in the beginning then shot ourselves in the foot a little bit,” Vaughan said. “We got it going in the second half, made the right calls and knew what we could do with it. It helped.”
Bohemia Manor Head Coach Vince Ricci credited the Tigers offense for its fast-paced offense, but felt his own team’s conditioning did not play a significant role in Rising Sun’s offensive success.
“I don’t think it was that,” Ricci said. “Rising Sun just did a really good job. Our linebackers do go both ways, so that’s kind of tough. Up-tempo hurt us a little bit, but not as much. I’m not going to make an excuse for that.”
Ricci’s Eagles were without their starting starting quarterback Angel Granado. The senior suffered an injury in Bo Manor’s 6-0 win over C. Milton Wright. Bo’s head coach felt his offense played well with Lenz, noting it was the sophomore's first time seeing varsity action. Jake Koehler finished with 18 carries for 115 yards to go along with three receptions for 57 yards.
“I think we did well on offense, all things considered,” Ricci said. “I think it was really the defense. We bent and then we broke at the end.”
Bohemia Manor (5-2) will host Fallston (3-4) on Thursday, with six days rest. Rising Sun (5-2) extended its four-game winning streak and will visit Joppatowne (6-1) on Friday.
Once the weekend ends, the Tigers will prepare for the Mariners. On the day after the win over the Eagles, Russell plans to get plenty of rest.
“I don’t know how I do it,” Russell said of his recovery. “I sleep pretty much all day Saturday.”
Cecil County Scoreboard
North East 24, Havre de Grace 6
Patterson Mill 14, Perryville 10
C. Milton Wright 20, Elkton 14
Editor’s Note: Yardage totals are unofficial and based on the records kept in-game by sports editor Patrick LaPorte.
