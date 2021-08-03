Sorry, an error occurred.
Rising Sun Junior, Cadence Williams played for Jersey Intensity Softball in the Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championships at Fountain Valley Sports Park in Orange County, Cal.
Williams pitched a shut out recording 11 strike outs with only 2 hits in what would be her final game on the Jersey Intensity 16u Team. Williams will now play on the Intensity 18u Team next season.
Williams is a Pitcher for the Rising Sun Tigers Softball Team where she was 2nd on the team in Homeruns as the Tigers went undefeated in the regular season.
