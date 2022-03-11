MAIN ART - Tyler Garvin Rising Sun state duals Queen Anne's

Rising Sun wrestler Tyler Garvin became state champion in the 106-pound division at the MPSSAA State Wrestling Championships this past weekend.

 Photos by Cody Futrell

Cecil County student-athletes fared well at the MPSSAA State Wrestling Championships last weekend, including one state champion.

In the 106-pound division, Tyler Garvin of Rising Sun was crowned state champion after a grueling day of competition.

The sophomore proved tough to beat all season and finished off what he started, showing himself to be the best wrestler in Maryland at 106-pounds.

At 113 pounds, Mason Boyd of North East High School placed sixth while Mason Testerman was third-place in the 170-pound division, giving Rising Sun its second Top 3 finish at the state level.

Elijah Farr closed out the tournament for Rising Sun by taking home fifth-place in the 220-pound division while Ethan Doctor of North East finished fourth-place at 182-pounds.

