COLLEGE PARK — Rising Sun's softball program was all too familiar with an extra inning duel against Calvert heading into its state championship rematch on Friday evening.
A season ago, the Cavaliers took home the state trophy on a base hit to right field. A fly ball to right field once again proved to be the game-winning run in this year's 2A state title game. This time, however, it sent the Tigers roaring out of the dugout.
A sacrifice fly to right by Sun's Josalyn McMillan was enough to score Catherine Meadows from third. The run handed Rising Sun a 1-0 victory and its first state softball championship since 2003.
Rising Sun Head Coach Paul Taylor recalled a somber, almost silent, bus ride home from College Park with his assistant coaches a year ago.
"We didn't want to lose again, that was kind of a driving force," Taylor said. "Ever since our first loss at the beginning of the year, something happened and they did not like that bus ride home, but the best thing to happen on that bus ride was they were singing and dancing and unifying with each other. That's what I think has propelled them."
Meadows was placed on second base in the bottom of the eighth inning after recording the final out in the home half of the seventh. Rising Sun leadoff hitter Jordan Lynch moved Meadows over to third on a single to left field. Stepping up to the to the plate, MacMillan said she was trying not to do too much and put the ball in play to score Meadows from third.
"I knew we had a lot of speed on third, so I was just trying to make solid contact or getting the ball on the ground or hitting a sac fly," McMillan said.
Trotting out to second base to begin the inning, Meadows said the adrenaline was flowing as she stood 120 feet away from a state championship.
"It was definitely a lot of pressure because I knew that I had to run harder than I ever had ran before, it definitely felt like a life depending situation," Meadows said. "Knowing I was the scoring run as a senior, it was a great way to end my season."
The first seven and a half innings were dominated by stellar pitching by the Tigers and Cavaliers. Rising Sun continued its approach of splitting time between its senior aces Faith McCullough and Cadence Williams.
Williams entered the circle in the top half of the fourth inning and worked out of two jams late in the game to keep the Cavaliers' offense off the scoreboard. Calvert used a single to left field by Grace Atherton with one out in the top of the seventh inning to break up a combined perfect game bid by Williams and McCullough. Two batters later, a single by Calvert's Sadie Willis put two runners on with two outs.
Williams forced a Calvert ground out in the ensuing at-bat to keep the game tied at zero. In the top of eighth inning and a runner placed on second base, the South Alabama signee forced back-to-back pop-outs and a strikeout to get out of the inning.
Williams pitched five complete innings, allowed two hits and struck out four Calvert batters.
"I just acted like they weren't even there," Williams said. "Just like the field was clear and there was two outs. I just acted like that every single time."
In McCullough's three inning as the Tigers' starter, the Towson signee retired every batter she faced. McCullough finished her outing with four strikeouts. The Rising Sun senior felt mixing things up in the circle allowed the Tigers to keep Calvert's batters off balance.
"I'm a curve pitcher, I throw it a little bit lower. We both pitch pretty fast, but [Cadence] is a screw pitcher, her balls go inside and they are up a little bit more," McCullough said of Williams. "We're completely opposite, so it completely throws off the batters."
The state championship win serves as a send off for eight Rising Sun seniors. The Tigers' seniors left a lasting mark on the program in the win from Meadows' base running and acrobatics in the outfield, to Sun's pair of senior pitchers throwing a gem.
For all of them, that means the world.
"I've been playing with Faith since I was little and a majority of these girls," Williams said. "It's so nice to have an outcome that we liked in our last game together before we go."
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.