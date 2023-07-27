EASTON — Rising Sun Little League’s group of 10-11-12 Baseball All-stars saw their push for a state championship banner come to a close on Wednesday in a 7-4 loss to Hughesville Little League. The loss, however, does not take away from the group’s successful district and state tournament run.
Rising Sun finished the summer with an overall record of 6-2, including an undefeated stretch in District 5 play and three victories in the state tournament. Check out a game-by-game recap of Sun’s state tournament run.
Fruitland Little League 6, Rising Sun 1
Fruitland Little League kicked off state tournament action on July 22 with a five-run victory over Rising Sun. After Sun took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the second inning on an RBI single by Nolan Leitgeb, Fruitland responded with six unanswered runs in the next four innings of play. Leitgeb, Chase Lucas, Aiden Greer, Braylon Phillips and James Warner each recorded a hit for Rising Sun in the loss.
Rising Sun 2, West End Little League 1
Rising Sun used two first inning runs to secure a one-run victory and stay alive in the state tournament on July 23. After giving up a run to West End in the top of the first, a Jack Coale walk and sacrifice fly by Aiden Greer put Rising Sun ahead 2-1. Braylon Phillips and A.J. Rouselle each went three innings on the mound for Rising Sun. The duo combined for 10 strikeouts, two hits and one earned run. Chase Bristow finished with two hits for Rising Sun.
Rising Sun 6, Cambridge Little League 4
Rising Sun overcame a two-run Cambridge lead in the bottom half of the fourth inning in its two-run victory over Cambridge. A passed ball, a Cambridge error and a two-run single by Nolan Leitgeb put Sun ahead 6-4. Leitgeb and Jack Coale each finished with two hits. In relief of Rising Sun starter Avery Alexander, Coale and Aiden Greer pitched three innings, allowed one hit and struck out two batters.
Rising Sun 11, Fruitland Little League 9
Rising Sun was able to withhold a late Fruitland push to keep fighting in the state tournament on July 25. Sun got on the scoreboard in the top of the first and second innings off an RBI single by A.J. Rouselle and two passed balls. After Fruitland took a 4-3 lead in the home half of the second, Rising Sun responded in the third inning with three more runs off another RBI by Rouselle and two more Fruitland passed balls. Sun extended its lead to eight in the fifth inning with a grand slam by Rouselle and an RBI double by Braylon Phillips. Rouselle went 3-for-3 at the plate with six RBIs. On the mound, Rouselle pitched four innings and tallied five strikeouts as Sun’s starter. After a six-run bottom of the fifth inning by Fruitland cut Sun’s lead down to two runs, Jack Coale pitched a scoreless sixth inning for Rising Sun to secure the victory.
Hughesville Little League 7, Rising Sun 4
Rising Sun suffered its second loss of tournament play after allowing six runs in the top of the sixth inning. Sun got out to a 4-1 lead through three innings of play off RBIs by Jack Coale, James Warner, Reyn Placentino and a solo home-run by A.J. Rouselle. Braylon Phillips pitched 4 2/3 innings for Rising Sun. Sun’s starter allowed four hits, one earned run and struck out seven Hughesville hitters.
Rising Sun’s Majors Baseball All-Star roster included: Avery Alexander, Chase Bristow, Jack Coale, Aiden Greer, Nolan Leitgeb, Wyatt Liedlich, Chase Lucas Mason Nahm, Braylon Phillips, Reyn Placentino, Aaron Rouselle, Jr., James Warner, Grant Alexander (Manager), Jim Leitgeb (Coach) and Derrick Warner (Coach).
