RISING SUN — From the time she could grip a softball, Rising Sun junior-to-be Jordan Lynch has been on a softball field.
At a young age, she was coached up by her father, former major league catcher and Cecil County resident coaching guru Ed Lynch.
Ed and his Dukes summer league program have molded some of the great softball talent in the area and the younger Lynch is the next in a long line of greatness.
Jordan added to that legacy recently when she was selected to the 2022 Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American Futures team.
Jordan will travel in July to California to compete with some of the top sophomore and junior players in the nation – many of which are committed to top level college programs.
“It was super exciting,” Jordan said about the call that she would be an All-American selection. “It was all my hard work paying off.”
Jordan recently finished her sophomore season at Rising Sun High School, playing third base for the Lady Tigers and leading them to the Class 2A state runner-up trophy.
It was certainly a season to remember. Named the 2022 Cecil Whig All-County Player of the Year, Jordan batted a staggering .600 average with a 1.68 OPS, 3 home runs (including one in the state semifinals) 22 RBI, and 6 doubles.
It also was one that has fueled Jordan to be the best she can be after a loss in the state title game where Jordan felt she “I didn’t come up big enough or do enough” in a 5-4 loss to Calvert High School.
“This year has taught me that this game is a game of failure,” Jordan said. “It is going to happen. Failure is part of the game when a lot is expected you cannot always pull through. I just try to keep a positive attitude and help my team and keep them positive anyway that I can.”
She began playing for the Dukes travel team in the summer for the 10U team and has grown through the program to an elite player.
It came with a leadership role, and that is something Jordan has handled with grace and a fierce competitive spirit.
“I started playing for my dad at a young age. It has been challenging at times and a lot of pressure – also a lot of fun and I am learning new things about the game all the time. All he wants is the best for me both on the field and as a person.”
Jordan will be as busy as any young lady on the softball field this season – getting the chance to add a lot of state postcards to her collection as she plays travels to Kansas City, Missouri with the Dukes 18U Lamar/Lynch squad this week for a tournament before going to California.
She will also attend summer camps and get to look at potential college suitors at the University of Georgia, Duke, Missouri and Virginia Tech.
