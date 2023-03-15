RISING SUN — Long distance running is arguably one of the most tasking activities on the human body from the long times on your feet to the amount of miles run. Rising Sun’s own Denise Smith however, finds her daily runs to be one of, if not the best part of her day.
Smith, 57 and owner of ADS Cleaning LLC, made the 1,000 mile trek down to the Skyway 10k in Tampa Bay, Florida to showcase her passion for running last Sunday. Smith finished her second-ever 6.2 mile race on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in 56:24.1 with a nine minute and five second pace per mile.
“I sort of just run for fun, bike, swim, anything athletic,” Smith said. “I just like movement. I just took a shot and went and did it.”
In all, the Florida 10k was Smith’s sixth race since beginning her journey in the running world. Her first race took place five years ago in a 5k benefitting service dogs.
Smith began running with the idea of staying in shape and finding another way to continue being active. She said she would get on the roads or the trails and time her runs, going for one to two hours.
As she continued to run, the health benefits it provided became clear to Smith.
“It helped everything flow through better, it helped cognitive thinking,” Smith said. “I just started running in the morning so I could have the benefits during the day and then it just became an everyday thing.”
Smith’s running eventually became more structured and she now runs six days a week with one off day. She estimates her daily mileage is anywhere from 3.5 to five miles a day. Smith adds one long run per week into her running routine, usually spanning over an hour in length.
“I just run every morning to get all the health benefits from it,” Smith said. “I never really looked into how to train, I just sort of did it.”
Smith’s first 10k race came in November 2022 at the Bay Bridge Run in Annapolis. Smith finished with a time of 54:27.45 and her average pace clocked in at under nine minutes per mile.
In the November race, Smith simply wanted to cross the finish line. Four months later in Florida, Smith felt a more competitive edge entering the race.
“This one I was trying to be a little more competitive,” Smith said of the race in Florida. “I was passing people on the incline, which was an accomplishment, some people were stopping and walking.”
Along with her passion for running, the Skyway Bridge benefits a cause that hits close to home. Smith’s son, Andrew, is a sergeant in the Army Reserves. He has served in Kuwait and most recently returning home from Iraq in late February.
The Skyway 10k contributes all of its profits to the Armed Forces Families Foundation (AFFF). According to its website, the race has raised over $2.6 million dollars for the AFFF.
“Of course the motivation with 100% of the proceeds went to the military was awesome,” Smith said.
Smith’s dedication and training does not go unnoticed by her friends and family. Smith described her good friend Linda Kleiner as one of her biggest supporters in her pursuit of running.
Smith said Kleiner checked in on her leading up to the race in Florida. She added Kleiner made sure she was prepared to wake up the morning of the race, due to daylight savings moving the clocks ahead one hour.
For Kleiner, Smith is an inspiration due to her dedication for running.
“She enjoys and feels so good about running and being fit,” Kleiner said. “It was such a joy to hear the excitement of this run in Florida.”
For Smith, the reason why she continues to run is simple. She enjoys doing it.
The door also remains wide open for Smith to participate in other activities. Along with running, Smith bikes and swims. After meeting a triathlon athlete on the line in Florida, Smith said doing a triathlon peaked her interest.
“It’s just more for fun. I love the bridges. I just think it is really fun to run over them all lit up,” Smith said. “Who knows, you meet people and you learn different things. There is all kind of options out there, so not sure what is coming next but definitely something.”
