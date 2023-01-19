RISING SUN — The Tigers earned their eighth and ninth wins of the season with a pair of victories over Edgewood and Havre De Grace on Wednesday afternoon.
Rising Sun knocked off the Rams by a score of 48-33 and followed the first victory up with a 53-27 win over the Warriors. The Tigers ended the day with 11 total victory by falls.
Havre De Grace picked up three wins against the Tigers at 120-pounds, 152-pounds, 170-pounds and a pair of victory by forfeits at 160-pounds and 195-pounds.
Edgewood finished the day with four wins over Rising Sun at 113-pounds, 132-pounds, 170-pounds, 285-pounds and two wins by forfeit at 160-pounds and 195-pounds.
Tigers Head Coach Seth Garvin felt his team kept both matches closer than expected.
“It kind of sets us up to practice a little bit harder and make ourselves better because we’re coming to the part of the season where it’s the postseason,” Garvin said. “We want to start peaking towards the end of the year, it’s a little bit of a wake up call.”
Nine different Rising Sun wrestlers finished with a win, along with four win by forfeits. Rising Sun’s Mason Testerman was one of four Tigers to pick up a victory on the mat in both matches.
The Rising Sun junior echoed his head coach on the Tigers’ performance in the victories.
“We went in there looking to get the wins, we didn’t perform as well as we wanted to but we got it done,” Testerman said. “We’ll have a tough practice this week, get to next week and get the wins next week where we need them.”
Rising Sun entered Wednesday after competing at Stephen Decatur’s War on the Shore wrestling tournament over the weekend. The two-day tournament hosted teams from as far as Connecticut and saw multiple Sun wrestlers make it to the podium.
Tyler Garvin won the 113-pound weight class, while Elijah Farr (220), Testerman (182) and Zach Garvin (138) all finished in the top four in their respective weight classes.
Sun’s Xzaiver Brown (120) and Adan Stewart (106) finished in seventh and eighth respectively.
The Tigers’ head coach felt the War on the Shore served as a preview of the upcoming state tournament in March.
“Some of our guys needed that to be able to see that better competition and see where they are at,” Seth Garvin said. “Some of our guys that didn’t perform as well see where they need to get to for the postseason.
Rising Sun finished in ninth place as a team in the tournament. Testerman said he was proud of the Tigers’ performance.
“A lot of high placements, JV did awesome, varsity kids did awesome,” Testerman said. “It was a great performance with a bunch of different, really good schools there.”
As the month of January begins to wrap up, the high-stake tournaments will begin for schools across the conference, region and state. The regional and state dual meet championships are scheduled for early February.
The UCBAC Championships will take place Feb. 17 and Feb. 18, followed by the regional individual tournament on Feb. 25 and the individual state tournament from March 2 to March 4.
The Tigers will be back on the mat on Friday at home against Elkton.
Testerman said he is excited for the upcoming postseason tournaments.
“We got a really good team this year,” Testerman said. “We got to regional duals last year, we’re looking to get to state duals this year and make a name for us.”
