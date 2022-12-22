RISING SUN — The Tigers continued their fast start to the season on Wednesday night.
Rising Sun topped Perryville 60-24 to remain undefeated in the early parts of the regular season. The Panthers entered Wednesday with an undefeated 2-0 record of their own. The win also extended an undefeated individual start for the Tigers’ Adan Stewart (106), Tyler Garvin (113), Xavier Brown (120), Zach Garvin (138) and Mason Testerman (182).
“Everybody is putting their work in at practice and doing good,” Rising Sun Head Coach Seth Garvin said. “I just tell my kids to prepare for every match like it’s a tournament final.”
The Tigers won six of the first seven matches from 182-126 to begin the night. Testerman, Zach and Tyler Garvin and Tyler Henderson all finished with pins in less than a minute for the Tigers.
“I was feeling good, I went out there and wanted to score early,” Tyler Garvin said. “Fired off a quick double, got two, then wrapped up two more takedowns with two snap-go-behinds and finished with a bar on top.”
Brown, Elijah Farr, Kaleb Johnson, Austin Long and Connor Dube also recorded pins for the Tigers at 120, 220, 285, 145 and 152 respectively.
“I just wanted to get my match done quick,” Xavier Brown said. “I went for a little toss and then went for a cradle, but then my arm got stuck, so I switched off to a bar and pinned them.”
Perryville picked up a pair of pins from Kyler Brown at 132 and Bohdan Hamso at 170. The Rising Sun head coach credited freshman Austin Horn for his courage against Brown, who serves as one of the top wrestlers for the Panthers.
Perryville (2-1) will return to the mats after the new year in a home tri-meet with Elkton (1-1) and North Harford (2-1) on Jan. 4. Rising Sun (3-0) will also be back in action in 2023 on the road in against Aberdeen (0-3) and Joppatowne (0-3).
Rising Sun 60, Perryville 24
182: Testerman, RS, pinned Allwood in :37; 195: Kilby, PV, won by forfeit; 220: Farr, RS, pinned Mitchell in 1:52; 285: Johnson, RS, pinned Renning in 3:24; 106: Stewart, RS, won by forfeit; 113: T. Garvin, RS, pinned Phillips in :54; 120: Brown, RS, pinned Langeluettig in 1:01; 126: Henderson, RS, pinned Boyd in :45; 132: Brown, PV, pinned Horn in 3:03; 138: Z. Garvin, RS, pinned Spier in :35; 145: Long, RS, pinned Tremble in 1:12; 152: Dube, RS, pinned McConnell in 3:50; 160: Batters, PV, won by forfeit; 170: Hamso, PV, pinned Farr in 1:41.
